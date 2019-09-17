MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Miller was "paranoid" about crashing at Misano

shares
comments
Miller was "paranoid" about crashing at Misano
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 7:32 AM

Jack Miller admits he became "paranoid" about crashing in the San Marino Grand Prix as he battled a lack of front grip, and was relieved to make it through the Misano weekend without injury.

On a tough weekend for all the Ducati runners, Pramac rider Miller recovered to ninth place from a lowly 16th on the grid, finishing ahead of the factory bike of Danilo Petrucci.

The Australian confessed that in the latter stages of the race he had switched focus just to simply making the finish, as he struggled in particular in Misano's slower corners.

"The rear I had no dramas the whole way through, but the front was moving around a bit too much, especially in the last quarter of the race," Miller recalled.

"Turn 14 was a nightmare, Turn 10, all those slow ones. Just paranoid every time you go in there, you’re hoping you come out the other side.

"I had a big moment probably with five [laps] to go when [Joan] Mir came past. I was already having some moments before that but when he came past I started struggling a little bit more. I tried to go with them and I nearly ended up on my head.

"Then I saw there were seven seconds or something back to the next guy, so I just cruised round after that, brought it home. The way the weekend was going, to bring home some points, we’ll take it.

"Definitely looking forward to putting this weekend behind us and getting to a decent track. [Aragon] should suit our bike, our style.

Miller went on to highlight the number of riders in various classes that ended up getting injured over the course of the Misano weekend, adding that he was grateful just to make it through the event "in one piece".

"Just getting back to a normal grip level would be nice," he said. "It just goes to show… Niki Tuuli yesterday [in MotoE], broken femur, broken wrist, [Can] Oncu [in Moto3] on Friday, broken collarbone, Marcel [Schrotter, in Moto2] yesterday, broken collarbone…

"There have been so many people cracking bones and whatnot so just to come out of here in one piece with some sort of points, I’ll take it."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
MotoGP riders baffled by "strange" Misano crashes

Previous article

MotoGP riders baffled by "strange" Misano crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
22:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
21:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
22:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 14 Sep
22:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
17:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
22:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP organisers react to "unhealthy" air concerns

2
Supercars

Team Kiwi outlines Bathurst 1000 wildcard plan

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Realities of F1 dangers are still "shocking"

4
Formula 1

Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo hails Renault's "special" engine effort

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

Latest news

Miller was "paranoid" about crashing at Misano
MGP

Miller was "paranoid" about crashing at Misano

MotoGP riders baffled by "strange" Misano crashes
MGP

MotoGP riders baffled by "strange" Misano crashes

Vinales explains early Misano pace drop-off
MGP

Vinales explains early Misano pace drop-off

Dovizioso: No good being "pissed off" at Ducati deficit
MGP

Dovizioso: No good being "pissed off" at Ducati deficit

Lorenzo: Misano pace worse than I expected
MGP

Lorenzo: Misano pace worse than I expected

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.