Miller made MotoGP rival dig as "I want health of championship to be better"

Jack Miller has defended his barbed dig at rivals for complaining too much about their MotoGP bikes because “I want the health of the championship to be better”.

The KTM rider caused a storm last Sunday at the German Grand Prix when he called on rivals complaining about the problems they have been having with their bikes to "shut the fuck up and get on with the job".

Miller didn't name anyone in his comments, but it was thought it was in part aimed at Marc Marquez, who withdrew from the German GP after suffering five crashes on his troubled Honda.

On Thursday ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, Miller doubled down on his comments and explained that they were aimed at "a mob of riders", not just Marquez.

"The reaction is, it's a lot of clickbait and bullshit," Miller claimed when asked about it.

"The majority of the people weren't even there at the debrief, so they don't even know what was actually said and then you get clickbaited and put on spray like this.

"But it is what it is, this is the world we live in. At the end of the day, I just want the health of the championship to be better, I just want guys to get on with their job.

"And that's all it is. Like I said, a lot of people weren't there."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked if he stood by what he said, Miller added: "Of course. No, not in general. I was asked a following question after what I had said in my statement about a mob of riders, because it's not only Marc.

"But then everybody wants to say that I said it about Marc. I said it also about Marc, but I said it about a magnitude of riders because it's a lot at the moment.

Read Also:

"I understand he is having a difficult moment, and I understand that it's not easy.

"But, for the sport, for the health of the sport, for the manufacturers, nobody wants to hear that all the time."

Marquez didn't respond to this during the press conference.

