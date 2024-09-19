Miller joins Pramac Yamaha to complete 2025 MotoGP grid

Yamaha has announced that Jack Miller will join its new Pramac satellite team in MotoGP next year, partnering Miguel Oliveira in an all-new line-up.

As had been widely expected for many weeks, Miller will find a new home at the Yamaha-backed Pramac squad in 2025 on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old was previously at risk of dropping off the MotoGP grid altogether after losing his seat at KTM after two seasons, having admitted his ‘phone wasn’t ringing during the summer break’.

Yamaha was initially aiming to place a rookie from Moto2 at Pramac, but a meeting with Miller’s manager Aki Ajo and MotoGP’s commercial boss Dan Rossomondo swung things in the Australian’s favour.

He will join Pramac with four wins and a total of 23 podiums on his CV in a career that has seen him race on Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery in the premier class.

With Miller now officially confirmed at Pramac, all 22 riders for the 2025 MotoGP season have now been announced.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing's line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group,” said Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis.

“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.

“Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can.”

Both Oliveira and Miller have been recruited directly by Yamaha, which is offering full factory equipment and technical support to Pramac.

The Italian squad, which is ending a two-decade long association with Ducati to join forces with Yamaha, is seen by Jarvis as an important step in bringing the Iwata-based brand back to the front in MotoGP.

Miller was not retained by KTM as part of a rider shuffle that included Pedro Acosta earning a promotion to the factory team and Tech3 bringing in Maverick Vinales from Aprilia and Enea Bastianini from Ducati.

Augusto Fernandez, now in his sophomore season, has also been dropped by the Austrian marque and is expected to become a test rider for Honda in 2025.