Miller impressed by Ducati's support of Pramac

Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller has praised Ducati for the support it provides to its satellite outfits after another impressive testing showing in Thailand.

Miller has spent the last two seasons riding a Honda for the Marc VDS outfit, but will ride a Ducati for the first time in 2018 in his fourth campaign in the premier class.

The Australian enjoyed a strong start to the 2018 pre-season testing last month at Sepang, where he was fifth-fastest, and backed that performance up by logging the sixth-best time at Buriram.

Miller previously said the Desmosedici GP17 bike suits his riding style better than the "knife-edge" Honda he had been used to, and has now also praised Ducati for its support of its customer outfits.

"The link to the factory is a nice thing and those guys are interested in our feedback," said Miller.

"I did 84 laps yesterday [on the first day of Buriram testing] so I'm sure they are wondering how the tyres and stuff like that are working. It is really nice to have the sort of support and all the factory have that trust in you."

Miller also lauded the Pramac itself, with which he says he is "working better and better each day".

He added: "I find my comments are being understood really, really quickly now and we are able to change the bike very quickly, just from having time with the crew chief [Cristhian Pupulin].

"Really happy with the performance of the bike, really happy with my performance and also the performance of the team."

Confidence back at Moto3 levels

Miller's testing showings have left the 23-year-old in a positive mindset ahead of the season new, the Australian saying he is most "comfortable" and "self-confident" since he joined MotoGP in 2015.

"In the last four years I don't think I've ever felt this comfortable," he said. "Being able to do the things that I can do, I haven't been this happy or this self-confident in my riding since I was in Moto3.

"I am very happy at the moment, every time we get on the bike we seem to become, let's say, closer and more comfortable and also consistent.

"It [the Ducati] feels more natural, I can understand where the tyres are."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

