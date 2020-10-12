MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
10 days
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
24 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
31 days
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
38 days
Schedule Results Standings
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

Miller says French GP retirement was "inevitable"

By:

Jack Miller says his MotoGP French Grand Prix retirement was the result of having to switch to his second bike for the wet race which already had an engine issue.

The Pramac rider led briefly on the opening lap of Sunday’s Le Mans race and remained in the lead battle up until lap 19 when he was forced to retire when his Ducati expired. 

A furious Miller stormed through the Pramac pits and cancelled his debriefs with the written media following the race. 

However, he explained on his social media accounts that his GP20 developed an engine issue in the warm-up session and the surprise rain shower moments before lights out forced him to switch back to the hobbled second machine that had been set up for the wet.

"One that got away," he wrote. "We had an issue with the engine that sprung up in the warm-up, so we swapped to the second bike for the race. 

"But then when it rained just before the start, we had to switch back to the original bike with the wet set-up. 

"We didn't have time to fix anything, so we just had to cross our fingers, but the inevitable happened. 

"Just one of those days... Onto Aragon, [let's] see what we can do there!"

His third non-finish of the 2020 season, Miller's title hopes took a dent at Le Mans as he slips to 40 points adrift of standings leader Fabio Quartararo with five rounds to go. 

Miller's Le Mans retirement comes just two races after he was was forced to pull out of the Emilia Romagna GP at Misano when his Ducati hoovered up one of Quartararo's discarded visor tear-offs.

The offending tear-off was signed by both Miller and Quartararo and auctioned for the Two Wheels For Life charity, which ended up raising £4250. 

Dovizioso "paid" for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP

Dovizioso "paid" for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP
Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

