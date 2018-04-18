Miller "expects" Ducati to exercise 2019 option on him

Jack Miller says he "expects" Ducati to exercise its option to keep him in the Pramac satellite squad for the 2019 MotoGP season.

The Australian rider joined Pramac from Marc VDS Honda at the start of this year, and an inspired gamble on slick tyres landed him pole position in just his second start aboard a Ducati in Argentina.

Miller's teammate Danilo Petrucci has already confirmed 2018 will be his last year at Pramac - with a move away from the Ducati stable in prospect if there is no space for him at the factory team - and Moto2 rider Francesco Bagnaia has been signed as a replacement.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in Argentina, Miller said he wasn't focussing on his contractual situation as he is confident that Ducati will elect to continue its relationship with him.

"I have an option [to stay], it's the team's option," explained Miller. "But I'm not stressed.

"I'm focused on doing my job, I feel the work I have done already so far has made the factory happy and also the team's and my plan is to continue improving.

"So I'm not so much thinking about the contract for the next season, because I'm sure I can [stay] here if I continue doing my job.

"Of course we [riders] are all looking to try and get in a factory team. This is the main goal, I need to keep improving and try to work towards my goal of arriving one day in a factory team."

Miller dismissed reports linking him to a possible KTM move in 2019 as "noise", although didn't rule out a move to the Austrian manufacturer in the longer-term.

"My manager is Aki Ajo, who is the manager of KTM Moto2 and Moto3 teams, and of course I have a good relationship with them," he said.

"But to be honest nothing has been said there, and as they know and I have an option [to stay] here with the team and we expect the team probably will use that option."

The Dutch TT winner added there is no rush to secure a factory ride and that he wouldn't succumb to a big-money deal unless it was with the right manufacturer.

"I have a good opportunity, a good bike, a good package here," he said. "We have to discuss with my management and everything to weigh up all the options and see where you can improve the most, not for next year but for the future.

"I'm still 23 years old, I have a long future here and I would like to make the smartest decisions, not looking for money or anything like this. I want to arrive to the bike where I can try to fight to win."