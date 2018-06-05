Miller denies Repsol Honda rejection rumours

Jack Miller says he 'hasn't turned anything down' in terms of a 2019 MotoGP ride, following reports in Spanish media that he's rejected a works Honda ride.

According to a Spanish media report, Miller – who left the Honda fold at the end of 2017 after missing out on a fresh HRC contract – has been courted by the Japanese manufacturer as a replacement for Dani Pedrosa in the factory Repsol-backed outfit.

The same report also says that Miller has rejected Honda's advances, opting to stay at Ducati despite Danilo Petrucci being the favourite to replace Jorge Lorenzo in the factory squad next season.

When asked about the report after the Italian GP, Miller said he was unaware of the rumours regarding a factory Honda ride for next year, and squarely denied having rejected any potential deals.

"I haven't turned down anything," he said, before being asked if he would turn down an offer from HRC. "Repsol Honda? I'd have to think about it. Depends…

"Everything is possible. I'm happy where I am. But of course, if factory teams are knocking, you don’t shut the door. But anyway, I'm happy where I am."

Mugello crash ruined podium chance

Miller's solid start to the season came to a halt in Mugello, a second-lap crash ending a streak of eight races in the Top 10 that extended to Phillip Island last year.

He explained that the issue was an existing problem was bottom out on the front forks, and that had he been able to keep going he probably could have finished on the podium.

"Already I could feel on full fuel load I was touching the bottom in Turn 1 braking," he said. "I tried to be calm, but on the entry to corner four I touched the bottom at the wrong moment and I lost the front.

"I was just calm, I had Petrucci just in front of me settling in. I had the medium tyre on, so I knew I was going to have pace at the end of the race. And I had the speed, ultimately looking at the race and the pace they were running.

"I felt I could have fought for the podium. It's a real shame.

"Since the Thailand test we found out that we have a problem with the bottom. We normally add a bit of preload and drop the front to have the same position, but we didn't do that for here. We didn't feel it was necessary. But it is what is it.

"It's shit, it sucks. But these are the moments that make the other ones better. It's nothing new to me, I've had plenty of crash outs before. But this is the year we can make mistakes, let's say that. Because next year I want to be fighting for that title.

"We're learning, we're making our steps. It's a minor step back, but it's not the end of the world. Still 13 rounds to go. We'll have a few more opportunities I'm sure."