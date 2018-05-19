Miller aims to prove he can be ‘all-rounder’ to Ducati

Jack Miller says his immediate goal is to prove to Ducati he is an “all-round rider” capable of stepping up to the marque’s factory MotoGP team in 2019.

The Australian rider is one of two leading candidates, alongside teammate Danilo Petrucci, to replace Jorge Lorenzo in the works Ducati squad should the Spaniard leave.

After four races on Ducati machinery, Miller lies a strong eighth in the standings, having qualified on pole in Argentina and finished no lower than 10th in each race.

Asked by Motorsport.com about his 2019 situation following the news of Andrea Dovizioso’s renewal with Ducati, Miller replied: “We'll have to wait and see.

“We just keep doing what we're doing. I feel good at the moment, really happy with my team and my position and life is easy at the moment.

“I’ve just got to keep working away and doing my job, and if I am seen fit to take that spot, then I will hopefully get it.”

However, Miller admitted he felt he had “not yet” done enough to earn the promotion despite his consistency aboard Pramac’s GP17 Ducati.

“I feel like we're step by step getting there,” he added. “It is not only the outright speed, I think they are after an all-around package and I feel I am showing my potential at that.

‘[I’ve had] seven top 10s in a row now [dating back to Phillip Island last year], that's what they're looking for, they're not looking for someone who can be there one weekend and struggling for top 10 next weekend.

“So trying to be the all-around rider, I think if I can show more of that then we can able to contend for that ride but have to wait and see.”

After revealing he has an offer from Aprilia on the table, Petrucci reiterated on Friday that all he can do is wait to see if Ducati exercises its option on his services.

He underlined the option is on Ducati’s side, and is only for the factory team.

“The expiry date of this option is the end of June, so I don't know unfortunately,” he said. “They have to choose so it is not in my favour.

“I have to wait and do like always, doing my best as I did today. The choice is not mine. I have nothing to do, only go on the bike.”