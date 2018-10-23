Sign in
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Jones chosen to fill in for Bautista in Australia

Jones chosen to fill in for Bautista in Australia
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
32m ago

Australian rider Mike Jones will make his third MotoGP start in this weekend's Phillip Island race with the Angel Nieto Ducati squad.

Jones will stand in for Nieto regular Alvaro Bautista at his home grand prix, as the Spaniard steps up to the factory Ducati team in place of Jorge Lorenzo - who has missed the last two races in Thailand and Japan through injury.

The former Australian Superbike champion will ride Karel Abraham's two-year-old Ducati GP16, with Abraham taking over Bautista's GP17.

Jones said: “I’m very excited and grateful to race with the Angel Nieto Team at my home race of the MotoGP. Phillip Island is a circuit that I know well and enjoy very much.

"I look forward to learning step-by-step throughout the weekend and ultimately riding to the best of my ability”.

Jones made his MotoGP debut in Motegi two years ago in a similar scenario, when Andrea Iannone was injured and Hector Barbera was called up to replace the Italian rider.

That left a vacancy at the Avintia squad that was filled by Jones for two races, with the Aussie finishing 18th in Japan before scoring a point on home turf at Phillip Island the following weekend (pictured above).

Since that foray, Jones has raced in the European and Spanish Superstock 1000 championships, finishing fourth overall in the latter category this year aboard a Kawasaki.

Mike Jones, Avintia Racing

Mike Jones, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

