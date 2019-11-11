MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Did Vinales’ Sepang win signal Yamaha’s true return?

shares
comments
Podcast: Did Vinales' Sepang win signal Yamaha's true return?
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 7:36 PM

Last weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP served up a significant statistic for Yamaha, as Maverick Vinales’s dominant win marked its first brace of victories in a season since 2017.

Coming off the back of a crashing out of the fight for the win in Australia, Vinales led from start to finish at Sepang in a dominant display which harked back to the form he showed when he won three of the first five races in his debut Yamaha campaign two years ago. Since then, Yamaha has struggled to mount a solid title charge, with engine and electronics deficiencies dropping them behind Honda and Ducati, as well as Suzuki on occasion.

Read Also:

However, the second half of this year has been a period of growth for Yamaha, as it pushed through more developments and started to see the fruits of the labours of numerous key personnel changes bloom.

On this week’s Tank Slappers Podcast, Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport’s Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan delve into whether this is a true return to form for Yamaha or not, while also examining the reason for Vinales’ resurgence. New Moto2 champion Alex Marquez is also discussed, while Oriol and Lewis also look ahead to this weekend’s final round of the 2019 season in Valencia. 

Click on the PLAY icon below to listen in...

 

The Tank Slappers Podcast is Autosport and the Motorsport Network’s podcast for all things two-wheeled, and can be found on Apple Podcasts via ITunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify – just search for ‘Tank Slappers’.

Marquez's secret weapon for taming the Honda

Marquez's secret weapon for taming the Honda
About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

