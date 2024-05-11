All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP French GP

Martin’s 2024 MotoGP form giving him “some power” in contract talks

Pramac’s Jorge Martin says his current MotoGP form will give him “some power” in contract talks for 2025 after extending his championship lead in the French Grand Prix sprint.

Lewis Duncan German Garcia Casanova
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Qualifying on pole with a new Le Mans lap record, Martin converted that to a dominant third sprint win of the 2024 season.

With Francesco Bagnaia retiring with bike issues and his factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini only fourth, Martin is now 28 points clear in the championship.

This all comes as Martin’s 2025 future remains uncertain, with Ducati’s decision between him, Marc Marquez and Bastianini set for the Italian GP at the end of the month.

Earlier this week, Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told motogp.com that the marque has to “consider all of their history, not just 2024”.

Asked if he considers himself the leading Ducati rider right now, Martin responded: “Well, I don’t know. I am the leader [of the championship] so I guess till now I was the strongest.”

He added: “I think at the end of the season [is when I’ll start to think about the championship].

“For sure it’s important to be in the lead, but I think it will be interesting when we have the chance to win the championship.

“Till that moment, there is no sense to look at it. It’s nice. Since Portimao it was [that I’ve been leading], so more than one month being in the lead.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This means we are the strongest, this means also some power for contracts. I’m happy to be in the lead.”

While feeling confident going into Sunday’s grand prix, Martin admits Pramac has to find something to improve front edge grip after it proved worse in the sprint than expected.  

“So far, a perfect weekend,” he said.

“I am super happy. I think we did an amazing performance to the sprint. Tomorrow will be interesting to understand where we are on Sundays, but you also score points on Saturday, so it’s super important to be fast.

“I am confident, I think we have some good information for tomorrow’s race because I didn’t feel as [good] as this morning on the front.

“I was losing a bit on the edge grip, it was much less than this morning.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bagnaia: Ducati still chasing answers to "dangerous" French MotoGP sprint issue
Next article 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

MotoGP
French GP
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win
MotoGP French GP: Martin beats Marquez and Bagnaia in nail-biter

MotoGP French GP: Martin beats Marquez and Bagnaia in nail-biter

MotoGP
French GP
MotoGP French GP: Martin beats Marquez and Bagnaia in nail-biter
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash

MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash

MotoGP
Spanish GP
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash
Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024

Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024

MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global