Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Martin accepts that he won’t have the full backing of Ducati after signing a deal with rival Italian marque Aprilia

Rachit Thukral German Garcia Casanova
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin feels he and Pramac are “more alone” than in previous years as they prepare to leave Ducati’s stable after the 2024 MotoGP season.

Pramac rider Martin has hinted that he and his team are beginning to lose support from Ducati, which now appears to be prioritising the title challenge of factory team rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin, who has spent his entire MotoGP career with the Italian marque so far, is joining Aprilia on a multi-year contract from 2025, while Pramac is ending an even longer partnership in favour of a satellite deal with Yamaha.

“I think everything is normal at Pramac, not that much has changed compared to before,” the Spaniard told GPOne. “But these future changes have brought us closer together as a team.

“It's not that we are alone, but we are certainly more alone than in past seasons. Before, we were sure that we would continue with Ducati, we could easily get over many things. Now, as a team, we have to unite even more to give 100%.”

Pramac has been Ducati’s primary satellite team for a number of years and receives factory equipment and engineers as part of their long-standing tie-up.

Martin, meanwhile, is directly on Ducati’s payroll and was shortlisted for a seat at the works team alongside Bagnaia, before it elected to sign six-time champion Marc Marquez to replace Tech3-bound Enea Bastianini.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But while the 26-year-old is going to spend the next phase of his career with Aprilia, he isn’t ruling out a potential return to Borgo Panigale in the future.

Speaking at the World Ducati Week in Misano, Martin recalled the time he made his step up to MotoGP in 2021: “It’s been a nice story with Ducati and Pramac. We haven’t closed the circle yet, but I think it’s been years of development of the bike, of the team. I would say that we’ve grown together.

“When I arrived, Ducati wasn’t the best bike, it hadn’t won any titles yet [since Casey Stoner’s success in 2007]. But with Pecco, Enea Bastianini and also with me, I think the project has grown.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t continue, but I’m happy to be here. Maybe it won’t be my last WDW, maybe I’ll come back in the future. But that’s how things are now.”

MotoGP signs fresh contract with government to bring back Indian GP in 2025

