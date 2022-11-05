Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Valencia GP: Miller leads FP3, Bezzecchi's bike catches fire Next / Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale
MotoGP / Valencia GP Qualifying report

Valencia MotoGP: Martin on pole for finale, Bagnaia only eighth

Pramac’s Jorge Martin took pole for the Valencia Grand Prix MotoGP finale, as Fabio Quartararo outqualified championship leader Francesco Bagnaia by four positions.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Neither Quartararo nor Bagnaia featured in the battle for pole as both riders made crucial errors late on in the final Q2 shootout session of the season, ending up fourth and eighth respectively on the grid.

Martin set the benchmark pace at the start of the 15-minute Q2 with a 1m29.621s, which would ultimately carry him to pole as no one toppled the Spaniard.

At the end of the first run, Yamaha’s Quartararo sat in fourth with Bagnaia only 11th as he pitted immediately after his first flying lap.

On their second runs, Bagnaia jumped up to seventh, but would run off track on his final lap just seconds after Pramac’s Johann Zarco crashed at Turn 6.

At the same time, Quartararo was on a lap that was threatened to be caught out by the waved yellow flags for his countryman’s accident.

But Quartararo’s 1m29.900s was deemed legal and pushed him up the order to fourth, with the Yamaha rider having enough time to put in one final effort.

However, having run wide exiting Turn 1 as he pushed – which would have cancelled the lap time regardless - Quartararo outbraked himself and ran into the gravel at Turn 2.

Bagnaia, though, could do no more to improve on a 1m30.049s to advance on eighth spot.

Quartararo must win Sunday’s Valencia GP and hope Bagnaia is no higher than 15th if the Yamaha rider is to retain his crown.

Martin came close to improving on his 1m29.621s, but came up just shy with a 1m29.7s – though Honda’s Marc Marquez used the Pramac rider as a reference to lift himself up to second with a 1m29.826s.

Despite a crash late on, Jack Miller completed the front on his factory Ducati ahead of Quartararo, with Alex Rins qualifying fifth for Suzuki’s final grand prix start.

Maverick Vinales came through Q1 with Rins to put his Aprilia sixth on the grid ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and Bagnaia.

Zarco was left in ninth after his late tumble, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 10 ahead of VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini and the second Suzuki of Joan Mir.

A crash late on in Q1 meant Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini could not advance in Q2 and will start the race from 13th ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez – who had his session hindered by a technical issue on his bike.

Franco Morbidelli was 16th on the second of the factory Yamahas from RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was 19th on the Gresini Ducati ahead of Tech 3’s Remy Gardner, LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Honda’s Pol Espargaro – who crashed in Q1 – Raul Fernandez (Tech3) and RNF’s Darryn Binder.

Valencia GP - Qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'29.621  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'29.826 0.205
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'29.834 0.213
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.900 0.279
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'29.940 0.319
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'29.955 0.334
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'30.039 0.418
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.049 0.428
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'30.102 0.481
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.124 0.503
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.143 0.522
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.241 0.620
13 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'30.193 0.572
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'30.236 0.615
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'30.453 0.832
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.504 0.883
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'30.548 0.927
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'30.588 0.967
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'30.695 1.074
20 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'30.804 1.183
21 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.830 1.209
22 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.936 1.315
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'31.676 2.055
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.989 2.368
View full results

 

shares
comments
Valencia GP: Miller leads FP3, Bezzecchi's bike catches fire
Previous article

Valencia GP: Miller leads FP3, Bezzecchi's bike catches fire
Next article

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for one hour over 2022 season Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for one hour over 2022 season

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Supercars using safety car driver for Gen3 test
Supercars Supercars

Supercars using safety car driver for Gen3 test

Supercars has enlisted safety car driver Jason Routley for its Gen3 aero parity testing.

SUPER GT considering hybrid power for 2027 season
Super GT Super GT

SUPER GT considering hybrid power for 2027 season

SUPER GT is considering whether to introduce hybrid power for the 2027 season as part of a push to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

Bell: Competing in Phoenix season finale "extremely tough"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bell: Competing in Phoenix season finale "extremely tough"

Christopher Bell’s rollercoaster NASCAR Cup playoffs took another bad turn even before Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix began.

"Heck of a drive" leaves Chastain as Cup title runner-up
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Heck of a drive" leaves Chastain as Cup title runner-up

Ross Chastain couldn’t muster any last lap “Hail Mary” move to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title but still left Sunday’s title race feeling pretty good.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.