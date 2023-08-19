Subscribe
Previous / Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has been handed a penalty for causing the Turn 1 pile-up in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix sprint, but keeps his podium.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

A multi-rider collision on the opening lap of Saturday’s 14-lap sprint contest was triggered when Martin, trying to recover from 12th on the grid, made contact with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo as he attempted to overtake on the inside of Turn 1.

This forced Quartararo into Maverick Vinales, which then led to Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira crashing out.

Quartararo, Vinales and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini all ran off track in the chaos and dropped down the order, while Martin emerged from Turn 1 in sixth.

This incident was investigated after the race, while Martin went on to finish third despite facing a further stewards enquiry after a collision with Luca Marini on lap seven while overtaking him for third.

Martin escaped punishment for that incident but has been handed a long lap penalty to be served in the next grand prix in which he competes, which is due to be Sunday’s Austrian GP, and means he keeps his sprint podium.

A statement from the FIM stewards panel read: “On 19 August 2023 and 15:02:32 during the MotoGP sprint of the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich at Turn 1 you were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.

“It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship grand prix regulations.

“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a long lap penalty. The long lap shall be served by the rider at the next grand prix race in which the rider participates.”

Martin felt he was not to blame for either of the incidents he was involved in, while VR46 duo Bezzecchi and Marini were unhappy at how the stewards handled them.

The Pramac rider currently sits second in the standings after the Austria sprint, 46 points behind race winner and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

MotoGP
Austrian GP

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin More from
Jorge Martin
Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault”

Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault”

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault” Martin insists Austria MotoGP sprint collisions “not my fault”

Martin 'doesn't see a reason' to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024

Martin 'doesn't see a reason' to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Martin 'doesn't see a reason' to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024 Martin 'doesn't see a reason' to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win

Percat declares himself on the market

Percat declares himself on the market

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

Percat declares himself on the market Percat declares himself on the market

The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles

The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles

Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Watkins Glen

Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe