Martin maintains Bastianini’s Misano move was ‘over the limit’

Pramac rider Jorge Martin has insisted he doesn't "100%" agree with the MotoGP stewards' decision not to punish Ducati's Enea Bastianini for his controversial race-winning pass at Turn 4 at Misano.

With light contact made, both riders ran wide, while Bastianini continued to take his second win of the season.

Though an upset Martin cried foul in the immediate aftermath of the race, stewards nonetheless declined to investigate the clash.

While Martin says he has accepted the decision, he said ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix: “I don’t agree 100%, because I think it was over the limit. But it’s OK. At the end I need to respect the stewards’ decision, so congratulations to Enea, I will try here.”

Bastianini, meanwhile, remains steadfast that his pass was legitimate, despite conceding his immediate fear that he had caused Martin to crash and retire.

“No, I’m not surprised [by the divisive reaction]," Bastianini reflected. "I went directly outside from the line because I looked to see how Jorge was - I thought ‘oh, he’s crashed’.

“But without that situation, it was on the line, so I agree with my first approach, my first decision [to go for the move].”

Martin eyes Mandalika redemption

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite failing to secure the Misano victory, Martin arrives in Indonesia with a 24-point advantage over the two-time defending champion, Francesco Bagnaia.

Last year, the Mandalika round saw Martin nose ahead in the standings with a sprint race victory, only to fall back behind in the grand prix, and the Spaniard is hopeful this previous turn of pace will benefit him this time around.

“Last year I was strong, this is the most important thing," Martin said. "I won the Sprint and I was leading by three seconds (on Sunday), maybe I was too optimistic in the race but I feel I can be competitive as usual.

“I’ll keep my head down, it’s important to keep the same level and consistency. I remember making some mistakes in qualifying so I will try and concentrate.”