All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Dutch GP

Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal

Martin will continue to get full support from Ducati this year despite his move to Aprilia

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin says Ducati has assured him that he will get its full support in the 2024 MotoGP title fight despite his impending split from the Italian manufacturer.
Pramac rider Martin will leave the Ducati fold after four seasons to join Aprilia on a multi-year deal in 2025, having lost out in the race to secure a works seat at the Borgo Panigale marque to six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.
The 26-year-old is currently in the thick of the championship fight with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini's Marquez, holding a small but substantial 18-point lead in the standings heading to this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.
If Martin ends up winning the title, it raises the prospect of him taking the prestigious number 1 plate to Aprilia next year, which would not sit well with Ducati. 
Moreover, the Pramac team he races with is closing in on a deal to become a Yamaha satellite squad next year, with an announcement expected later this weekend.
Given the situation, Ducati would be better off focusing its efforts on Bagnaia and to a lesser extent Marquez, but Martin has made it clear that both he and the Italian marque remain committed to giving their all until the end of their contract period.
"For my side, I'm a professional rider, I'm paid by Ducati, I race for Ducati and for the moment till Valencia Ducati is my home," he said.
Jorge Martin, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

"I will give my 100% to win or give my best to try to win and, from that case, they told me also I will have the same material I had till the moment.
"So I'm confident that it will not be an issue and I can battle with these two guys with fair conditions."
Ducati had initially chosen Martin to replace Enea Bastianini in its factory line-up but was forced to take a U-turn on its decision after Marquez refused to accept joining Pramac, even on a factory-spec bike.
Amid the fear of losing Marquez to a rival, Ducati was left with no option but to promote him from Gresini to join Bagnaia next year, creating an all-star line-up.
Unhappy at being overlooked for that coveted seat for a second time in three years, Martin took things into his own hands and inked a deal with Aprilia on Monday after the Italian Grand Prix that will see him spearhead the Noale marque's factory assault.
Speaking at Assen, Martin admitted that he was "frustrated" with how things unfolded over the course of the Mugello race week, as he went from being chosen for the factory Ducati seat to having to look outside the Italian camp entirely, but feels he is joining a better place where he is "really wanted".
"For sure, it was an eventful weekend in Mugello even if I wasn't aware of [what was happening in the background]," he explained.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I arrived in Mugello with some ideas, with some information that then during the weekend changed quite a lot. So as soon as the race finished, I understood that maybe it wasn't that clear so I had to take a decision. 
"I understood that sometimes in life things don't go as you expect or as you want. For sure it was a bit frustrating, not in Mugello, but afterwards, after four years of trying to go to the official bike.
"I understood that I wasn't the decision or the best solution for Ducati. That it was Marc.
"But I took the best opportunity I could, I think I will be much happier (in the) next years where I go and I also will be a factory rider, that was my dream.
"So I go to a place where they really want me and where they will give their 100% for me."
Martin didn't elaborate on how exactly his career took a different turn at Mugello, only saying that "but for sure something or someone arrived and changed the idea".
He added: "I'm frustrated because after such a long time trying to go [to the factory team]. It always seemed like it would never arrive and finally, it didn't arrive, so it was easy. 
"But I wasn't convinced 100% that I would go in there because of that. Things happen like they have to happen, but I'm happy about what happened."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Miller reveals brutal KTM U-turn on his MotoGP future

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again

Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again

IMSA
Bronze-rated Keating not interested in racing 'scary' LMDh cars again
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024

Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

MotoGP
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Pramac to leave Ducati and become Yamaha satellite MotoGP team from 2025

Pramac to leave Ducati and become Yamaha satellite MotoGP team from 2025

MotoGP
Pramac to leave Ducati and become Yamaha satellite MotoGP team from 2025
Ducati says Pramac hasn’t confirmed its 2025 MotoGP deal yet

Ducati says Pramac hasn’t confirmed its 2025 MotoGP deal yet

MotoGP
Italian GP
Ducati says Pramac hasn’t confirmed its 2025 MotoGP deal yet
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland

The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland
The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage

The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage
Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles

Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global