Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia November Testing
News

Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter

MotoGP championship runner-up Jorge Martin says he “didn’t enjoy” the pressure of being a title challenger in 2023 and “struggled”, especially between Thailand and Qatar.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Pramac Ducati rider emerged as eventual champion Francesco Bagnaia’s toughest competitor for the 2023 title, winning four grands prix and nine sprints.

Martin kept the championship battle going to the final race of the year but ultimately came up short after a tangle with Marc Marquez ended his Valencia Grand Prix and handed the title to Bagnaia.

He feels that after doing the double at the Japanese GP was the moment where he felt like he could win the championship, but admits the pressure that came with this was difficult to deal with.

“Well, I think Misano was the moment where I said ‘Ok, I’m the best at the moment’,” he said when asked what he thought the turning point in his season was.

“Winning in Misano, in Italy, in their [Ducati’s] home was unbelievable. It was the best feeling ever.

“But then when we went to India, I won the sprint and I was second with the wrong tyre.

“Then I went to Japan and won both, so I think Japan maybe was the point where I said we could win the championship.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

“Then the pressure arrived. I didn’t enjoy from Thailand to Qatar, I struggled a lot mentally.

“It was my first time carrying this pressure and I struggled. I didn’t enjoy it. I think when I enjoy it, I am the fastest.

“So, hopefully, next season I improve, I learn and I can enjoy from the first race.”

Martin says the championship got away from him in Indonesian when he crashed while leading comfortably and in Australia when an incorrect tyre choice sent him from first to fifth at the chequered flag. 

“Well, I would say not just one race – maybe two,” Martin added when asked where he thought he lost the championship.

“I would say maybe Indonesia and Australia, which were races where the balance changed from leading by I think 30 points to being back by 27.

Read Also:

“I think that was the point. Maybe being too good at that point gave me overconfidence and I said ‘Ok, I can go away with five seconds, I can win with another tyre, I can win with whatever I want’.

“We are in MotoGP and you cannot do this. You have to be really conscious of where you are and try to be always with the same tools as your rivals.”

shares
comments
Previous article Miller ‘happy to prove doubters wrong’ after first KTM MotoGP season
Next article Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024

Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024

MotoGP

Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024 Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024

Miller ‘happy to prove doubters wrong’ after first KTM MotoGP season

Miller ‘happy to prove doubters wrong’ after first KTM MotoGP season

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Miller ‘happy to prove doubters wrong’ after first KTM MotoGP season Miller ‘happy to prove doubters wrong’ after first KTM MotoGP season

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

MotoGP

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint

Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Porsche ‘ironing out flaws’ for endurance races, says Tandy

Porsche ‘ironing out flaws’ for endurance races, says Tandy

IMSA IMSA
Daytona December testing

Porsche ‘ironing out flaws’ for endurance races, says Tandy Porsche ‘ironing out flaws’ for endurance races, says Tandy

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

Rossi “upset” to lose Gulf 12 Hours victory shot after bizarre pedal issue

Rossi “upset” to lose Gulf 12 Hours victory shot after bizarre pedal issue

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Gulf 12h

Rossi “upset” to lose Gulf 12 Hours victory shot after bizarre pedal issue Rossi “upset” to lose Gulf 12 Hours victory shot after bizarre pedal issue

Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

F1 Formula 1

Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe