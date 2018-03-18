Marquez “wouldn’t have slept” without Dovizioso lunge

Marc Marquez said he wouldn't have been able to sleep on Sunday night if he hadn't made his ultimately unsuccessful last-corner move on Andrea Dovizioso in MotoGP's season opener in Qatar.

With five laps to go in the Qatar Grand Prix, Dovizioso passed Johann Zarco for the lead and Marquez quickly followed suit.

The reigning champion managed to keep up with his main 2017 title rival until the finish but was unable to make a move on Dovizioso until the very final corner of the race.

The move was reminiscent of his attempts in last year's Red Bull Ring and Motegi races and, just like on both of those occasions, Marquez had to settle for second.

Marquez said he had no regrets over his move, saying he wouldn't have slept if he hadn't tried to win.

"If [I don't try], I cannot sleep. I tried, was not possible. Now I can sleep well this night," said Marquez.

"Looks like we started the season like we finished [the previous one], it's like a deja vu. Last corner with Andrea, go in, go wide, he goes in, and wins the race.

"This will change in the future I hope but anyway I am very happy because today he deserved the victory, he was faster than us, he had more.

"My target was trying to control Andrea because he was the fastest one and my plan was when he passed Zarco I go behind, doesn't matter when and where.

"He overtook Zarco I just was behind him. I was in the limit, all in, sliding around the track but I was able to stay there.

"I was able to try in the last corner, happy for that and happy for these 20 points."

Marquez added that he is not worried about losing a late-race battle against Dovizioso for the third time as these duels have happened on the Spaniard's weaker tracks.

"I lost these last-lap last-corner [battles] in the worst circuits for us, Red Bull Ring, Motegi, here," he said.

"We struggled a lot this weekend with the front tyre, but anyway I chose the hard one. A lot of risk on the left corners but able to manage during the race.

"It is like a victory. It is not 25 points, but it is 20 points in a very difficult track for us. [If] it is like this in the future will be okay.

"On the strong circuits, on my favourite circuits, I need to attack there."