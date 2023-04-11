Subscribe
Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP after hand injury

Honda has announced that Marc Marquez will miss this weekend's MotoGP Americas Grand Prix in Austin as he continues to recover from a hand injury.

Lewis Duncan
The eight-time world champion fractured the first metacarpal in his right hand following a controversial shunt with RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The incident, which took place on the third lap of the 2023 season opener, led to Marquez being handed a double long lap penalty to initially be served at the Argentina GP.

Undergoing surgery on the Monday after the Portuguese GP, Marquez was ruled out of the Argentina round and it was thought his penalty would go unserved.

A reissued statement from the FIM stewards on the Tuesday after Portugal led to Marquez's penalty being deferred to the next round he would be fit to participate in, which led to a protest from Honda that will now be heard in the Court of Appeals.

Marquez was expected to return for this weekend's Americas GP in Austin, but has taken the decision with his team to sit out in order to continue his recovery following a final scan this week.

"Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Ona, at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process," a statement from Honda read.

"After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.

"Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible."

The next round Marquez will be aiming for now is the Spanish GP on 30 April.

With the addition of sprint races to the weekend format in 2023, Marquez's second-successive non-start will deal another blow to his title hopes.

After two rounds of the season, he sits 16th in the standings on seven points, 43 off new championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Honda is yet to announce if it will field a replacement for Marquez, or whether team-mate Joan Mir will be fit enough to participate in the Americas GP having sat out the Argentina GP with an ankle injury.

HRC has been at Jerez this week carrying out a private test with Stefan Bradl, who has been putting a new Kalex-made chassis through its paces.

Oliveira, who was forced to miss the Argentina GP due to tendon damage he sustained in his tangle with Marquez in Portugal, will fly to the Circuit of the Americas to undergo tests by MotoGP's medical team in a bid to be able to ride this weekend.

