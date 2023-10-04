Subscribe
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Marquez thanks Honda for “unrepeatable” MotoGP tenure following exit announcement

Marc Marquez has thanked Honda for what he has branded a “unique and unrepeatable relationship” following the announcement of his departure for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Honda announced on Wednesday afternoon that it had agreed by mutual consent with Marquez to terminate his four-year contract a season early at the end of 2023.

This follows a miserable year for Marquez and Honda as an uncompetitive RC213V has caused him numerous injury issues, and has allowed him to score just one grand prix podium – last weekend in Japan – in 14 rounds.

Marquez’s future has been the subject of discussion for weeks now, though it is thought his final decision was only made this week as he considered staying with Honda or moving to Gresini on a year-old Ducati.

The latter eventuality will now come to pass, even if Gresini is yet to say anything publicly.

Immediately after the announcement, Marquez thanked the team with whom he made his MotoGP debut in 2013 and won all six of his premier class world titles, as well as 59 race wins, 101 podiums and 64 poles.

“Thank you for this great journey! 11 years together,” Marquez began.

“We shared unforgettable moments: six world championships, five triple crowns (riders’, teams’, constructors’ championships), 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 poles.

“Hard work, determination and bond we have built over the years.

“Laughs, tears, joys, hard moments, but most importantly: a unique and unrepeatable relationship.

“Separated but always together.”

Alex Marquez posted his own message of support for his brother on Wednesday, stating: "I know today has not been an easy day for you, but you are brave and life rewards those who value it.

"Few of us know what you've been through since 2020 and it's time for you to enjoy 100% of what you love most again."

 

Marquez conceded after last Sunday’s podium at the Japanese GP that it was unlikely to change his mind over his future, with the Honda rider claiming earlier in the weekend that he was “quite sure” of his plans.

It is understood that Marquez will not be able to take any of the crew he has worked with during his time at Honda to Gresini with him.

Honda also recently went on a recruitment drive to try and secure engineering talent that would convinced Marquez to stay, but was unable to do so.

Marquez will partner his brother Alex Marquez at Gresini next year, reforming a partnership that they briefly enjoyed in 2020 at the factory Honda squad before the former badly broke his arm at the Spanish GP and missed the entire campaign.

