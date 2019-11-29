MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez won't be fully fit for start of testing in 2020

shares
comments
Marquez won't be fully fit for start of testing in 2020
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 9:42 AM

The doctor who operated on MotoGP champion Marc Marquez’s shoulder says the Honda man will not be fully fit for the start of testing in 2020.

The Honda rider partially dislocated his right shoulder in a heavy crash during qualifying at Sepang, and aggravated it further in a tumble during last week’s Jerez test, after which he took the decision to go under the knife in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Doctor Xavier Mir, who carried out the successful operation with his team, says he expects Marquez to be able to ride in the first test of 2020 in Sepang in early February - but reckons the champion won't have recovered completely.

“It is difficult to evaluate,” Dr Mir told motogp.com when commenting on Marquez’s recovery time.

“I think he will be ready for the Sepang test, even if he is not at 100% [fitness], but what we need to try to ensure is that, even if he is not for the tests, he starts the championship as healed as possible.

“We are also used to recover periods for normal people with this kind of injury being four months. The riders are used to reducing them to almost half.

“He’s always upbeat, he always seems happy. In the operating theatre he was happy, talking with the nurses.

“He is a person with a very likeable personality and this time he was in a lot less pain and was even more upbeat.”

Marquez had dislocated his left shoulder in training during the ’18 pre-season, with the issue recurring across the campaign and eventually requiring a “complicated” operation at the end of the year.

Dr Mir believes that without this latest surgery Marquez would have suffered further dislocations during the ’20 season.

“During the season he would have had more dislocations and the injury would have become like the one he had on the left shoulder,” he said.

“That was a much more complicated operation, with a recovery time initially much longer and this is why he’s made the decision.

“The operation last year had two parts: an open surgery with a small wound, and a second time with an arthroscopy.

“The arthroscopy requires putting a lot of liquid into the joint, which can cause inflammation that can last several days, and on this occasion we’ve been able to avoid this because the injury wasn’t as severe.”

Next article
Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"

Previous article

Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
09:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

15m
3
Formula 1

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

56m
4
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

5
MotoGP

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez won't be fully fit for start of testing in 2020
MGP

Marquez won't be fully fit for start of testing in 2020

Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"
MGP

Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"

Why Lorenzo could have tamed the Honda
MGP

Why Lorenzo could have tamed the Honda

The logic behind Honda's risky 2020 line-up
MGP

The logic behind Honda's risky 2020 line-up

Worried Rossi insists “we need more” from Yamaha engine
MGP

Worried Rossi insists “we need more” from Yamaha engine

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.