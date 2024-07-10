Marquez: Staying third in MotoGP standings "won't be easy"
Staying inside the top three, and not battling for the championship, is Marquez’s main goal for 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez has set out a goal of finishing inside the top three in the MotoGP standings this year, as he admits keeping factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini behind “won’t be easy”.
Gresini rider Marquez has been a part of MotoGP’s 'big three' group this year alongside reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac ace Jorge Martin, with the trio locking out the podium at Le Mans and Catalunya.
But Marquez has found the going increasingly tougher on last year’s GP23, with Bastianini posting a strong threat to him in recent races on the full-factory Desmosedici. Even after scoring a podium finish in the German GP last weekend, the Spaniard has found himself being outscored by Bastianini 61-52 in the last three rounds.
With the 31-year-old now sitting only 11 points clear of the Italian in third place, he says his target is to cement his position instead of hunting down Bagnaia and Martin for the title.
“This first part of the season has been good. Not super super good because we did some mistakes but it has been good. We are third in the championship,” he summed up at the Sachsenring after finishing second.
“It can be a good target trying to be in the first three positions in the championship because it won't be easy to keep Enea behind. He is a fast rider.
“We will keep fighting, keep learning from the top two guys in the Ducati that are Martin and Bagnaia. They are a bit faster than us.”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez’s adaptation to the Ducati with Gresini has been nothing short of exceptional, with the six-time MotoGP champion scoring four grand prix podiums in the first nine race weekends and earning himself a factory contract for 2025.
However, there have been some glaring errors as well, particularly his collision with Bagnaia in Portugal and a crash out of the lead of the Americas GP.
His one-lap pace has also been patchy, forcing him to go through Q1 a number of times when he clearly had the pace to qualify on the first four rows. His average qualifying position after Sachsenring was just 7.4, despite a pole position at Jerez.
Asked to look back at his year so far with Gresini and Ducati, Marquez gave himself an 8/10 grade while reiterating that he needs to do a better job in qualifying in order to consistently fight at the front.
“For me, 8 [out of 10] because it was a good start of the season but a few mistakes, especially Austin and then the sprint race in Assen. Two big mistakes. The rest are acceptable,” he said.
“The only thing we need to work on during the second part of the season is to try to make a completely good weekend. All weekends some things happen, [both] small things [and] big things.
“We were a bit inconsistent during the weekends. We saw it in Le Mans, we say it in different races, we need to find a bit more constant [performance] during the weekends and be straight away to Q2 and try to improve the Saturdays.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Rossi reveals Nurburgring 24 Hours ambition
Bubba Wallace fined $50k for post-race NASCAR clash with Bowman
WRC confident it can keep manufacturers amid Hyundai future rumours
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments