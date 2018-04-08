Marquez slammed for “lack of respect” towards rivals

MotoGP pundits were unanimous in their criticism of Marc Marquez in Sunday’s race in Argentina, with former World Superbike star James Toseland slating him for “a lack of respect” to other riders.

Speaking on UK broadcaster BT Sport’s post-race show, Toseland and fellow World Superbike champions Neil Hodgson and Colin Edwards took turns in criticizing Honda star Marquez’s actions after he was involved in multiple collisions with rival riders – including Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

“There was one corner that was wet, and it was that [penultimate] corner,” said Toseland. “And everyone [Marquez] tried to pass, he was doing it there.

"Everywhere else was pretty safe to pass, but I think he had so much of an advantage this weekend, I think he showed a lack of respect for everyone else."

Hodgson added: “James is right, [Marquez] had such an advantage this weekend, almost a second per lap, and because of that it’s almost like an arrogance came. It’s, can he control it when the red mist comes down? That’s what we witnessed this weekend – a major case of red mist.

“He went to apologise to Valentino, which is absolutely the right thing to do, but, as you could understand, there’s so much adrenaline in everyone’s bodies it’s not the right time to do it – not in front of cameras, it should be [done] behind the garages.”

Speaking about Marquez’s early-race clash with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Edwards said: “You’re talking about putting your own self at risk, much less the guy you’re running into – it’s unbelievable.”