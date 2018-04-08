Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Argentinian GPMotoGPArgentinian GPMore events
MotoGP Argentinian GP Breaking news

Marquez slammed for “lack of respect” towards rivals

0 shares
Marquez slammed for “lack of respect” towards rivals
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, riders leaving the start grid, Argentinian MotoGP race 2018
Get alerts
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
08/04/2018 09:06

MotoGP pundits were unanimous in their criticism of Marc Marquez in Sunday’s race in Argentina, with former World Superbike star James Toseland slating him for “a lack of respect” to other riders.

Speaking on UK broadcaster BT Sport’s post-race show, Toseland and fellow World Superbike champions Neil Hodgson and Colin Edwards took turns in criticizing Honda star Marquez’s actions after he was involved in multiple collisions with rival riders – including Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

“There was one corner that was wet, and it was that [penultimate] corner,” said Toseland. “And everyone [Marquez] tried to pass, he was doing it there.

"Everywhere else was pretty safe to pass, but I think he had so much of an advantage this weekend, I think he showed a lack of respect for everyone else."

Hodgson added: “James is right, [Marquez] had such an advantage this weekend, almost a second per lap, and because of that it’s almost like an arrogance came. It’s, can he control it when the red mist comes down? That’s what we witnessed this weekend – a major case of red mist.

“He went to apologise to Valentino, which is absolutely the right thing to do, but, as you could understand, there’s so much adrenaline in everyone’s bodies it’s not the right time to do it – not in front of cameras, it should be [done] behind the garages.”

Speaking about Marquez’s early-race clash with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Edwards said: “You’re talking about putting your own self at risk, much less the guy you’re running into – it’s unbelievable.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Argentinian GP
Track Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo
Drivers Colin Edwards , Neil Hodgson , James Toseland , Marc Marquez
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Argentinian GPMotoGPArgentinian GPMore events