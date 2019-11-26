MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

shares
comments
Marquez to have another shoulder surgery
By:
Nov 26, 2019, 4:12 PM

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is set to have surgery on Wednesday on a recurring right shoulder dislocation he initially suffered during qualifying at Sepang.

Marquez was thrown from his Honda at Turn 2 of the Sepang circuit in the latter stages of qualifying while trying to follow Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, but was thought to have escaped injury.

During Monday’s test at Jerez, he crashed at the final corner and suffered a partial dislocation of the right shoulder when he landed awkwardly in the gravel.

He was taken to the medical centre, where it was first reported there were no problems.

However, it has since transpired that he had actually injured his shoulder in his Sepang crash, and aggravated the injury in his Jerez tumble.

Honda has now confirmed Marquez will undergo an operation at the Dexeus hospital in Barcelona on Wednesday "as a preventative measure after medical consultation".

This is the second off-season surgery on a shoulder problem Marquez will have in as many years. He badly dislocated his left shoulder in a training incident in the pre-season of 2018, and battled the issue all year on his way to the title before having a complicated operation at the conclusion of post-season testing.

It is unclear how this latest operation will affect his pre-season preparations, but the injury is not thought to be as serious as his previous one.

"This winter I would have liked to have a nice holiday and enjoy a bit of quiet time after a great 2019 – but it is time to have surgery on the right shoulder," Marquez said.

"As everyone knows, last winter was very tough for me with the operation on the left shoulder, which was very, very damaged. I want to avoid the situation where my right shoulder is in this condition in the future so I spoke a lot with the doctors to see what our options were.

"Before Motegi I had some issues with the shoulder and then after the crash in Malaysia I had a subluxation [partial dislocation]. Here at the test I had another subluxation after the crash, so we decided with the doctors that it was best to have the surgery to avoid the situation we had with the other shoulder.

"It will take more or less the same time and we will work in the same way to arrive at the Malaysia test as strong as possible."

Despite the injury, Marquez still dominated the final round of the current year in Valencia to secure his 12th victory of the season.

Read Also:

Next article
Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

Previous article

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
16:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
21:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
20:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
21:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
21:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
16:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
21:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda's "big step forward" main factor in Toro Rosso gains

47m
2
WEC

Gordon Murray evaluating WEC hypercar entry with T.50

1h
3
MotoGP

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

2h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking

5
MotoGP

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

36m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery
MGP

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security
MGP

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis
MGP

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch
MGP

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test
MGP

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.