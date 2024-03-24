All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Portugal GP

Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Gresini Ducati rider Marc Marquez feels his clash with reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the Portuguese Grand Prix was the Italian’s “mistake”.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Ducati stablemates were battling over fifth position on lap 23 of 25 of Sunday’s grand prix at the Algarve International Circuit when they collided.

Marquez made a move for the position under braking for Turn 5 on his GP23 but ran slightly wide, opening the door for Bagnaia to come back up his inside.

The pair connected as their lines converged and both crashed, leading to non-scores as Bagnaia pulled out at the end of lap 23 and Marquez remounted to finish 16th.

The collision was investigated by the stewards but deemed a racing incident and no further action warranted, which an “angry” Bagnaia accepted.

However, Marquez feels the blame lies solely at Bagnaia’s door for their clash, because he feels there was no need for the factory Ducati rider to be so aggressive over two points this early in the season.

“Of course, it’s impossible for two riders to be in agreement after one hour from the incident,” Marquez began.

“But when they come into the race direction, I said to the stewards it’s a racing incident on the very limit. But you must decide, the stewards must decide what is the limit.

“In the end, of course for me it was a mistake from Pecco, but not just the incident because in the end he tried to come back – okay, it was too optimistic and contact can happen.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But it was a mistake that we were fighting for fifth, sixth position – two points more, two points less.

“And he was suffering a lot, especially with the rear tyres.

“In the end when three, four laps remain you know you will lose the position, so it’s not necessary to come back in that aggressive mode.

“But he decided like this and the consequence to Ducati is zero points.”

Asked if he feels like other riders, especially now he is on a Ducati, approach racing with him differently, Marquez added: “No, I don’t think so. Or I don’t want to think this.

“Just they fight. Today, Pecco said to me that he was thinking about two more points and defending the position.

“In the first laps you need to be aggressive. In the last laps, if you are fighting for the victory maybe you can be aggressive.

“But today was not the moment to be like this. But okay he decided, and for sure he’ll learn.”

Marquez says he has so far only spoken to factory Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi since the incident but added that “the good thing that they have the telemetry and they can see exactly what happened”.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict
Next article Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict

Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP clash

Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP clash

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP clash
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global