MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash

Honda’s Marc Marquez has been ruled out of Sunday’s MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix after suffering a concussion in a violent crash in morning warm-up.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Towards the end of Sunday morning’s 20-minute warm-up session, Marquez suffered a shocking highside crash at Turn 7.  

The six-time MotoGP world champion landed heavily on his left side and took a whack to his head, with the Spaniard visibly dazed as he staggered to his feet in the gravel trap next to his demolished RC213V.  

Marquez was then taken to a local hospital via helicopter for precautionary checks and his participation was put in doubt.  

Ahead of Sunday’s first MotoGP race since 1997 in Indonesia, MotoGP Race Direction announced that Marquez has been declared unfit due to a concussion.  

He was due to start 14th having qualified 15th following two crashes in a dramatic Q1 session on Saturday, with a grid penalty for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli promoting him one spot.  

Honda team boss Alberto Puig told Spanish television: "He had a trauma and is dazed, he's fine but sending him to run was not the smartest thing to do, with this type of injury the best thing is to be calm.

"Together with the team, the doctors and the rider, we have decided that he should not run."

For the 2022 season, MotoGP has tightened up its rules regarding passing riders fit to continue riding when they suffer a concussion.  

Marquez has endured a tough Indonesian GP weekend, as a change in rear tyre carcass by Michelin back to a design used last used in 2018 to combat the extreme heat at the Mandalika track has hampered Honda significantly. 

The new casing has caused Honda riders to struggle massively with rear grip, with Marquez suffering a number of big slides ahead of his massive accident.  

Michelin was prompted into making the tyre casing switch after the pre-season test at Mandalika revealed numerous issues with its rubber in the hot temperatures.  

On Saturday, Marquez’s Honda teammate Pol Espargaro – who was fastest at the Mandalika test in February – says the change in tyre casing was “unfair” on HRC as he felt it was negatively affecting the team who had built the best bike around the 2022 tyres.  

Espargaro – who will start 16th - went as far as to raise concerns about evening being able to get to the finish of the race as the lack of rear grip was forcing Honda riders to push the front end too much.  

Suzuki’s Joan Mir raised the same concerns as he also battled rear grip issues all weekend in Indonesia.  

Ahead of the Moto2 race on Sunday, MotoGP announced that the Indonesian GP would be shortened from 27 to 20 laps over safety concerns about the Mandalika track surface in the extreme heat.  

It is unclear if Marquez’s violent accident had any hand in influencing this decision, which also impacted the Moto2 race.  

Marquez last sat out a grand prix in November, when vision problems from a concussion suffered in a training accident ruled him out of the Algarve and Valencia GPs.  

Sunday’s shortened 20-lap Indonesian Grand Prix will get underway at 3:00pm local time (7:00am GMT). 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
