Marquez "quite clear" on his MotoGP future decision
Marc Marquez has said he is “quite clear” about his MotoGP future as speculation continues to swirl regarding whether he will leave Honda to join Gresini Ducati in 2024.
With an end to Honda's current competitive woes nowhere in sight, Marquez has done little to quell talk of a sensational switch to satellite Ducati machinery, which would entail ending his contract with the marque with which he has spent his entire premier-class career.
After a disappointing first test with the 2024 prototype Honda at Misano, Marquez said he would make up his mind about his future "around India or Japan", referring to last weekend's inaugural Indian Grand Prix and this weekend's Japanese round at Motegi.
Ahead of Honda's home race, Marquez remained tight-lipped about which direction he will go next season, only revealing that he has 'no doubts' about the best thing to do.
"In my mind I am quite clear," stated Marquez when asked if he already had made up his mind about where he would be riding next season.
"About the mental side, I don't have any doubts about myself, or what the best is for the situation.
"We are working very hard together [with Honda], not only here but since the last races, to find the best [solution] and to have a better future for the project and to have the best results as soon as possible.
"The target is the same: find the best way and the best mode to improve the project for the future."
However, Marquez clarified that there will be no official announcements on his future this weekend at Honda's home track.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"There will be no news on this matter this weekend," he said. "It is true, as has been said, that there will be meetings, but as there were [also] last year or two years ago.
"In the end the Honda and HRC bosses come [to the circuit] and they always want to see the riders, talk to them and see how the situation is."
Marquez was evasive when asked whether anything Honda could say to him during the Motegi weekend could convince him to stay with the marque for next season.
"Maybe I'm convinced already," he quipped. "I never said right or left. Just I said I want to find the best solution and I want the best for the project.
"That is where we are working together because my relationship with Honda is not [just that of a] rider and manufacturer.
"It's a special relationship, many years together. They gave to me a lot of things, I gave to them a lot of things."
Bagnaia ‘watching videos until 3am’ to understand Ducati MotoGP braking woes
Quartararo calls record 2024 MotoGP calendar length "the limit"
Latest news
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.