Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Quartararo riding Yamaha like Lorenzo at his peak

shares
comments
Marquez: Quartararo riding Yamaha like Lorenzo at his peak
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 11:29 AM

Newly-crowned six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has compared Fabio Quartararo’s riding style to that of triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo “when he was at the best level at Yamaha”.

Lorenzo spent nine years at Yamaha beginning with his debut season in 2008, and with whom he won all three of his MotoGP titles – in ’10, ’12 and ’15 – and scored 44 of his 47 premier class race victories.

Quartararo’s debut season aboard the Petronas SRT-run M1 has been impressive, with four pole positions (the same tally as Lorenzo managed in ’08) and five podiums leading many to mark him out as a potential future title contender.

Speaking after beating Quartararo in another last-lap battle in Thailand, Marquez said the rookie’s way of riding echoed that of Lorenzo’s during his Yamaha tenure.

“Fabio is riding the Yamaha in a good way,” said Marquez. “I have some memories of the past, and [Quartararo has a] similar riding style like Jorge’s when he was at the best level at Yamaha.

“So, he’s riding the Yamaha [well], he’s using all the track and he managed the race well.

“I mean, he was very, very fast during all the race. But, of course, we have some strong points - that is the engine at the moment.

“But they [Yamaha] have another very strong point, which is the rear grip. I mean, T3 [sector three], T4 [sector four] it was impossible with our bike to follow them.

“He’s improving a lot and will be one of the main contenders for next year.”

Read Also:

Marquez labelled Quartararo as the “outsider” coming into the season, and admits he “didn’t expect” the SRT rookie to be as strong as he has been.

“About the season, I expected everything; just I didn't expect this guy [Quartararo to be] at that level,” Marquez added.

“Now he is in a very good level. About the rest, I expected a very consistent [Andrea] Dovizioso, a very fast [Maverick] Vinales in some races, maybe Suzuki [to be there].

“Fabio was maybe the outsider, the guy that nobody expected. Step-by-step he was faster and faster.

“Apart from that, the most important thing for us is some races Ducati bikes [were faster], some races Suzuki [were faster], some races Yamaha [were faster], but we were always there.”

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Lorenzo Q&A: "Sometimes my best is disappointing"

Lorenzo Q&A: "Sometimes my best is disappointing"
Author Lewis Duncan

