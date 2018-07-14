Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Marquez: Points more important than Sachsenring streak

shares
comments
Marquez: Points more important than Sachsenring streak
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 14, 2018, 4:05 PM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says he will prioritise his position in the championship over ensuring he scores a ninth consecutive victory at the Sachsenring.

Pole sitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Pole sitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, second place Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Racing, third place Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Pole sitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Honda rider Marquez has never lost at the German Grand Prix venue since graduating to the premier class in 2013, and his streak of wins dates back to his 2010 triumph in the 125cc class.

He takes a 41-point lead into the weekend over nearest rival Valentino Rossi after scoring his fourth win in eight races two weeks ago at Assen.

It means that Marquez will go into the summer break leading the standings no matter what - but the Spaniard is adamant he won't take any undue risks in pursuit of another Sachsenring win.

"In the end of the year nobody will remember who won at the Sachsenring. and everybody will remember who win the title," said Marquez.

"Maybe [it will be] tomorrow, maybe next year, but for sure some day somebody will beat me here.

"But the most important is the championship and we need to understand that the championship at the moment. Rossi's second, [Maverick] Vinales is third, it's more important."

Weather has helped rivals

Marquez secured pole position by just 0.025 seconds at the end of a typically frenetic pole shootout, in which the top six riders were split by less than two tenths.

The 25-year-old feels that the atypically warm conditions at the Sachsenring so far this weekend have allowed his rivals to perfect their set-ups and close in.

"At the Sachsenring normally we have always some wet sessions, and this weekend is the first time that it's completely dry, everybody has time to find the best set-up, find the lines," he said.

"If you check a little bit my first run in FP1, I was already on [1m]21s, so for me I adapt very quick but then everybody arrives, and now many riders will have the same pace more or less.

"But I feel strong, I feel well. Will be a difficult race, because especially the last 15 laps the tyres drop a lot for everybody, but you need to manage and in that part of the race will be the key."

Next MotoGP article
MotoGP riders expect another Assen-like pack race

Previous article

MotoGP riders expect another Assen-like pack race

Next article

Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez denies Petrucci pole by 0.025s

Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez denies Petrucci pole by 0.025s

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.