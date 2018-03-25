Marquez and Pedrosa to test at Jerez on Monday

Honda MotoGP riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa will use up the first of their five allocated private test days of the 2018 season on Monday at Jerez.

The two Spanish riders, who finished second and seventh respectively in last weekend's opening round in Qatar, will be in action for the first of a planned three-day test at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

New Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will be on hand to continue testing duties on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will mark his second appearance on the RC213V this year.

Honda had been the only manufacturer yet to use any of its private testing allowance after it opted to withdraw Marquez and Pedrosa from last November's Jerez test.

Yamaha and Ducati both have three of their five days remaining, having used up two apiece in November, while Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM are entitled to an unlimited amount of private test days in 2018.