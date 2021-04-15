Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races Next / “Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

By:

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits he is “nervous” ahead of his injury return at the Portuguese Grand Prix, which is “not normal” for the Honda rider.

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

Marquez has been out of action since his aborted comeback attempt at the Andalusian GP last July just days after the first operation he had on the broken right arm he broke in the Spanish GP.

Undergoing two further operations having missed the rest of the 2020 season and the opening two rounds of 2021 in Qatar, Marquez will make his long-awaited return this weekend at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.

Speaking in the pre-even press conference, Marquez says he is battling nerves after 265 days off a MotoGP bike – but is sure those will disappear after FP1 on Friday.

"It is really nice to be back here and be here with all of you because the last nine months have been really, really hard and difficult," Marquez said.

"Tomorrow it will be time to make the most important step in my rehabilitation, that is riding again a MotoGP bike.

"It is true that I am nervous, I have some butterflies in the stomach that are not normal in me but I know that after FP1 these will be gone and now it is time to enjoy being on the bike again.

"Today I met all the team, all the Japanese staff, because all of the Spanish staff I had already met them at a private test.

Read Also:

"But the Japanese staff were really motivated and immediately straightaway I said, 'Hey, don't forget that we do not have any target this weekend'.

"I will not be the same Marc from FP1, I need time, I am still in my rehabilitation and there are two different things: a physical side but also a mental side.

"We are in the process, but I am really happy to be here and I am looking forward to riding the bike."

Marquez says it was "difficult" not to race in Qatar as he personally felt "ready", while noting it was hard to watch last year's races from the sidelines.

"It was really strange especially in the beginning then in the mid-period of these nine months it was normal already, I was there just as a fan watching on TV and enjoying," he added.

"Of course it was really difficult to take the decision not to race in Qatar one and Qatar two [races] because I feel ready but not 100%, and then the doctors decided to stop me.

"Of course, I just followed that advice but it was hard, nine months, very hard and with the doubts. Not only doubt on would I ride again but also the doubts if I will have a normal arm.

"So, this was hard and always I was optimistic which was the key point and especially the people around me helped me a lot to keep the motivation there and have the target to ride a bike again."

shares
comments

Related video

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

Previous article

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

Next article

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

20min
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

7h
4
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

2h
Latest news
“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media
MotoGP

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media

22m
Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return
MotoGP

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

1h
Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

2h
Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

3h
Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

4h
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media
MotoGP / News

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

More from
Marc Marquez
Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021

Trending Today

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

Latest news

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media
MotoGP MotoGP / News

“Crap” comments forced MotoGP rider Miller to "turn off" social media

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci discovered shoulder dislocation after Qatar MotoGP races

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.