MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

shares
comments
Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Aug 16, 2020, 5:31 PM

Honda has announced reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss next weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix as he continues his recovery from surgery on a broken arm.

Marquez suffered a broken arm in a crash during the 2020 MotoGP opening round at Jerez last month which required an operation on Tuesday immediately after the race.

Having tried to return at the Andalusian GP less than a week later, the second part of the Jerez double-header, he had to pull out after qualifying due to increased swelling in his arm.

The stress of trying to get ready for that round weakened the titanium plate in his arm and he needed to a second operation when he broke the plate opening a window at home.

The second surgery has kept him out of the Czech and Austrian GPs but last week Honda didn’t rule out a possible return at the second race at the Red Bull Ring next weekend.

But after the Austrian GP, Honda confirmed Marquez will sit out the second Red Bull Ring race, with Stefan Bradl continuing to act as replacement rider.

It means Marquez will now target the San Marino GP to make his comeback, the first race of a Misano double-header, which takes place on 11-13 September.

Marquez’s task of defending his MotoGP crown looks increasingly unlikely, with Fabio Quartararo currently leading the standings on 67 points ahead of the Styrian GP, while the Honda rider is still yet to score after crashing out of the opener.

Bradl, who filled in for Marquez at Brno and at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, finished today’s race in 17th place and last out of the riders who reached the chequered flag.

“It was a tough weekend for us, we didn’t have the speed we needed, we were hurt by the sessions that were wet or damp because we still needed to test a lot of parts,” Bradl said.

“This limited our time to prepare for the race, so our situation was not as competitive as it could have been.

“Either way, we learned a lot from the weekend, and we’ll see what happens next weekend when I again get to ride for the Repsol Honda Team. Now it’s time to sit down and analyse the data.”

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Previous article

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Next article

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending Today

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
37m

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
20m

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
3h

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen

Verstappen changes engine after Honda found anomaly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen changes engine after Honda found anomaly

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"

Latest news

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2m

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
20m

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
37m

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

37m
2
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

3
Formula 1

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

2h
5
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MGP

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
MGP

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.