Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit

shares
comments
Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit
By:
2h ago

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says one of the reasons for Honda focussing on engine development over the winter is the fact it couldn't stomach Ducati having a faster bike in a straight line.

In the Qatar season opener, Marquez reached a top speed of 352km/h (218.7mph), narrowly surpassing the track record established back in 2016 by Ducati rider Andrea Iannone.

In addition, three of the five fastest bikes in terms of top speed at the Losail circuit were Hondas, with Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo joining Marquez on that list. The remaining two were a Ducati (Jack Miller) and a Suzuki (Joan Mir).

Race winner Andrea Dovizioso was not even among the 10 fastest of the race, with his top speed of 346.3km/h (215.2mph) putting him 11th on the list.

Marquez said he would prefer to have to deal with any side effects of the increase in power than battle against a top-speed deficit, as in previous years.

“This winter, in Honda, they were obsessed with top speed," said Marquez. "When they see other bike being faster than ours, they do not tolerate it.

"When you have a powerful engine, there are mechanics and tools to deal with [any problems]."

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said one of the reasons why Ducati had fallen behind in the top speed stakes was related to revised aerodynamic rules no longer allowing the Italian manufacturer to run a version of its fairing without winglets.

Ciabatti told Motorsport.com: "Last year, Dovizioso raced in Qatar without winglets and that allows you to get higher maximum speeds.

"However, with new regulations we had to homologate a fairing with winglets, and you can’t remove them in some specific circuits.

"That fact has meant that the maximum speed of our bike has decreased."

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
F1 engineers discuss the Ducati MotoGP aero dispute

Previous article

F1 engineers discuss the Ducati MotoGP aero dispute
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Binotto: Ferrari must make Australia slump an "exception" Australian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari must make Australia slump an "exception"

1h ago
Wolff: Heavy Ferrari defeat likely down to wrong set-up Article
Formula 1

Wolff: Heavy Ferrari defeat likely down to wrong set-up

Penske: NASCAR “needs to go” with Gen-7 revolution plan Article
NASCAR Cup

Penske: NASCAR “needs to go” with Gen-7 revolution plan

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit

F1 engineers discuss the Ducati MotoGP aero dispute
MotoGP

F1 engineers discuss the Ducati MotoGP aero dispute

Ducati threatens Honda protest as winglet row escalates
MotoGP

Ducati threatens Honda protest as winglet row escalates

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.