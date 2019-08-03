MotoGP
MotoGP / Czech GP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Marquez tops wet FP3, Guintoli shines

shares
comments
Brno MotoGP: Marquez tops wet FP3, Guintoli shines
By:
Aug 3, 2019

Honda's Marc Marquez dominated a wet third MotoGP practice at Brno, as Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli was an impressive third.

Despite no rain falling on track during the 45-minute session and a dry line starting to emerge towards the end, all riders spent the entire session on wet tyres.

Marquez established himself in the lead with his very first lap and improved several times early on, keep a dominant two-second gap over the rest of the field.

His last fast lap was a 2m04.279s, which remained the benchmark time until the finish.

The field gradually closed the gap with Guintoli moving up to second, nine tenths off Marquez's time, before Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales also improved.

Vinales ended up taking second with a deficit of 0.588s behind Marquez, with Guintoli securing third.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth on the best of the Ducatis followed by the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo.

Joan Mir brought a second Suzuki in the top 10 in seventh, followed by Pol Espargaro, whose Tech 3 counterpart Miguel Oliveira was ninth. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) completed the top 10.

Andrea Dovizioso spent session outside of the top 10 and ended up 13th, 2.3s slower than Marquez.

As nobody could set their best time of the weekend in FP3, the 10 automatic Q2 spots were decided based on Friday's running.

That meant all four Yamaha riders - Quartararo, Vinales, Franco Morbidelli and Rossi - the Hondas of Marquez and Cal Crutchlow, the Ducatis of Dovizioso, Petrucci and Jack Miller, as well as the Suzuki of Alex Rins, all secured their Q2 positions.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'04.279  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2'04.867 0.588
3 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 2'05.173 0.894
4 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'05.410 1.131
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'05.731 1.452
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'06.219 1.940
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'06.328 2.049
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 2'06.335 2.056
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'06.345 2.066
10 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2'06.381 2.102
11 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'06.527 2.248
12 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'06.539 2.260
13 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'06.599 2.320
14 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'06.616 2.337
15 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'06.779 2.500
16 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 2'07.031 2.752
17 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'07.114 2.835
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 2'07.383 3.104
19 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'07.414 3.135
20 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 2'07.872 3.593
21 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'07.944 3.665
22 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 2'08.199 3.920
23 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 2'08.325 4.046
View full results
Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
06:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
05:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
06:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
06:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
01:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
05:00
13:00
