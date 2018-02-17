Global
MotoGP Buriram February testing Testing report

Marquez heads Honda 1-2 on second Thailand test day

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
17/02/2018 10:38

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez made a late surge to the head of the times on the second day of testing in Thailand, beating factory Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa.

It was Pedrosa who sat atop the order for the bulk of the day, the Spaniard having set a 1m30.127s with a little over four hours remaining of Saturday's running to knock Marquez off the top spot.

The times remained static for some time after that as temperatures soared at the Buriram track, before numerous riders made improvements in the final hour.

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller leapt up to second with just under half an hour to go with a 1m30.185s, before Marquez became the first rider to breach the 90-second barrier some 10 minutes later with a 1m29.969s.

That was enough for Marquez, who had earlier trialled a new aerodynamic fairing on his Honda, to beat Pedrosa by 0.158s, with Miller a further 0.058s back in third.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales had languished outside the top 10 for much of the afternoon before a late effort of 1m30.347s put him fourth, less than a tenth up on Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco.

Danilo Petrucci made it two Pramac bikes in the top six just seven thousandths further back.

Suzuki riders Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone sampled two new types of fairing on their GSX-RRs, both also suffering crashes during the day.

The pair ended up seventh and 11th respectively, split by Friday pacesetter Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and works Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Valentino Rossi failed to improve in the latter stages and ended up 14th on the second of the factory Yamahas, 0.919s off the pace of Marquez.

Bradley Smith again led the KTM charge in 16th place, one position ahead of top Aprilia Aleix Espargaro.

In his second day of MotoGP action, Tech 3's Hafiz Syahrin was 2.029s off the pace, and eclipsed Avintia Ducati rider Xavier Simeon to avoid finishing at the bottom of the pile for a second day in a row.

Testing times:

 Pos. No.RiderBike Time Delay
93  Marc Marquez Honda 1'29.969  
26  Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'30.127 0.158
43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.185 0.216
25  Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'30.274 0.305
5  Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'30.360 0.391
9  Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.367 0.398
42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.446 0.477
35  Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.490 0.521
4  Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.494 0.525
10  99  Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'30.729 0.760
11  29  Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'30.775 0.806
12  53  Tito Rabat Ducati 1'30.855 0.886
13  19  Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'30.883 0.914
14  46  Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.888 0.919
15  30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.901 0.932
16  38  Bradley Smith KTM 1'31.113 1.144
17  41  Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.130 1.161
18  21  Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'31.185 1.216
19  36  Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.598 1.629
20  45  Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.637 1.668
21  17  Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.661 1.692
22  12  Thomas Luthi Honda 1'31.994 2.025
23  55  Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'31.998 2.029
24  10  Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'32.267 2.298
