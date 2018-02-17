Marquez heads Honda 1-2 on second Thailand test day

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez made a late surge to the head of the times on the second day of testing in Thailand, beating factory Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa.

It was Pedrosa who sat atop the order for the bulk of the day, the Spaniard having set a 1m30.127s with a little over four hours remaining of Saturday's running to knock Marquez off the top spot.

The times remained static for some time after that as temperatures soared at the Buriram track, before numerous riders made improvements in the final hour.

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller leapt up to second with just under half an hour to go with a 1m30.185s, before Marquez became the first rider to breach the 90-second barrier some 10 minutes later with a 1m29.969s.

That was enough for Marquez, who had earlier trialled a new aerodynamic fairing on his Honda, to beat Pedrosa by 0.158s, with Miller a further 0.058s back in third.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales had languished outside the top 10 for much of the afternoon before a late effort of 1m30.347s put him fourth, less than a tenth up on Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco.

Danilo Petrucci made it two Pramac bikes in the top six just seven thousandths further back.

Suzuki riders Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone sampled two new types of fairing on their GSX-RRs, both also suffering crashes during the day.

The pair ended up seventh and 11th respectively, split by Friday pacesetter Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and works Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Valentino Rossi failed to improve in the latter stages and ended up 14th on the second of the factory Yamahas, 0.919s off the pace of Marquez.

Bradley Smith again led the KTM charge in 16th place, one position ahead of top Aprilia Aleix Espargaro.

In his second day of MotoGP action, Tech 3's Hafiz Syahrin was 2.029s off the pace, and eclipsed Avintia Ducati rider Xavier Simeon to avoid finishing at the bottom of the pile for a second day in a row.

Testing times:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Delay 1 93 Marc Marquez Marc Marquez Honda 1'29.969 2 26 Dani Pedrosa Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'30.127 0.158 3 43 Jack Miller Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.185 0.216 4 25 Maverick Vinales Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'30.274 0.305 5 5 Johann Zarco Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'30.360 0.391 6 9 Danilo Petrucci Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.367 0.398 7 42 Alex Rins Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.446 0.477 8 35 Cal Crutchlow Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.490 0.521 9 4 Andrea Dovizioso Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.494 0.525 10 99 Jorge Lorenzo Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'30.729 0.760 11 29 Andrea Iannone Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'30.775 0.806 12 53 Tito Rabat Tito Rabat Ducati 1'30.855 0.886 13 19 Alvaro Bautista Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'30.883 0.914 14 46 Valentino Rossi Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.888 0.919 15 30 Takaaki Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.901 0.932 16 38 Bradley Smith Bradley Smith KTM 1'31.113 1.144 17 41 Aleix Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.130 1.161 18 21 Franco Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'31.185 1.216 19 36 Mika Kallio Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.598 1.629 20 45 Scott Redding Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.637 1.668 21 17 Karel Abraham Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.661 1.692 22 12 Thomas Luthi Thomas Luthi Honda 1'31.994 2.025 23 55 Hafizh Syahrin Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'31.998 2.029 24 10 Xavier Simeon Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'32.267 2.298