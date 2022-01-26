Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

Listen to this article

The six-time MotoGP world champion missed the final two rounds of 2021 and remained off a motorcycle for three months over the winter due to a double vision issue resulting from a training crash in November.

With surgery not needed, Marquez spent the winter gradually recovering from his vision issues – which he also suffered back in 2011 – and was able to return to bike training earlier this month.

Last week he completed a day of testing at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal on an RC213V-S Honda, which proved positive as he suffered no further problems with his vision.

He continued his bike training on a CBR600 Honda at Valencia and will return to his Honda MotoGP bike for the first time since winning October’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next month.

The Sepang test gets underway on 5 February for two days, followed by a three-day test at the new Mandalika track in Indonesia the following week.

A short statement from Honda read: “Marc Marquez has been cleared to make his on-track return with the new Honda RC213V and the Repsol Honda Team at the Sepang Test on February 05, 2022.

“Throughout the winter Marquez has had continual medical checks and consultations to monitor his diplopia.

“In recent weeks the improvements in his condition saw his medical team deem his recovery sufficient to return to training on two wheels.

“The #93 first returned to the motocross track before trying the Honda RC213V-S in Portimao and a Honda CBR600RR in Aragon.

“Last Monday, January 24, Marquez underwent another medical check which reconfirmed that the treatment has been a complete success and the eight-time World Champion is in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike.

“Therefore, it has been decided that Marquez will start his 2022 campaign at the first official MotoGP Test in Sepang before heading to Mandalika, Indonesia the following week.

“This will be Marquez’s first time back on a MotoGP machine since winning the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP ahead of Pol Espargaro.

“The Repsol Honda Team will head to the first test of the new season at full strength with Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro, who enters his second year with the team.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: MotoGP

Marquez’s vision problems marked the fourth off-season in succession where he was forced to recover from injury.

In the winter of 2018 into 2019 he underwent surgery on a recurring shoulder dislocation issue which plagued him during the 2018 season, with a further shoulder operation required in 2019 when he dislocated it again in a crash during qualifying for the Malaysian GP.

Then in the winter of 2020 into 2021, Marquez went through a lengthy recovery from the right arm break which ruled him out of the 2020 campaign and required three operations.