Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023 Next / Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap

Marc Marquez says the crash for his Honda teammate Pol Espargaro at the end of MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying only took away a lap that was “nothing special”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
Listen to this article

Qualifying at Portimao on Saturday was hectic as Q2 was the first session of the weekend to be run in fully dry conditions.

This meant lap times improved throughout the 15-minute session as the track evolved, with top spot changing hands constantly.

Marquez was on a lap in the dying stages of Q2 that was set to put him onto provisional pole, but had the time taken away from him for passing yellow flags at the last corner brought out by team-mate Espargaro crashing.

This ultimately dropped Marquez to ninth on the grid, but admitted the lap he was on was “nothing special” and held no ill feelings towards Espargaro.

“I’m happy for the speed we showed… it’s a bit like Austin,” Marquez said on Saturday after qualifying. “Happy for the speed we show but I was a bit unlucky.

“In the end, everyone improved in the end. Everyone was waiting for the last laps to push, because the track was coming better and better.

“But it’s true I was coming in a good lap… a solid lap, nothing special.

“But I knew in that condition normally I’m fast, so I said ‘Ok, I will do a solid lap but nothing special’. But when I arrived in the last corner I saw the yellow flag.

“I slowed down a bit but wanted to finish the lap to understand where I am.

“We start ninth, it’s not bad. It’s true it will be better starting in the second row, third row. But it’s like this.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez’s day began with a crash in the wet FP3 session, with the Honda rider landing on his head having been thrown over the highside.

Given his recent vision problems as a result of concussions, Marquez’s crash was some cause for concern.

But while he is aware the risk of vision problems returning should he have a big enough incident, Marquez says the one he had in FP3 was “normal”.

“I mean, of course when I decided to come in Austin this was one of the questions to my doctor,” he said when asked if crashing onto his head again and walking away unscathed was a relief.

“I said ‘if I land on my head again, what’s going to happen?’ He said it doesn’t mean that every time you land on your head and have an impact, the same [problems] will appear.

“You have a risk in Austin, in the next race, in the next year. It’s true, the Indonesia crash was a massive one.

“Here I crashed, I landed on my head and nothing happened. It’s true I have pain in my neck, but it was a normal crash. Nothing more.”

Read Also:

With Sunday’s race set to be dry, the 20-minute warm-up session will be the only track time riders will have to prepare a set-up for the grand prix.

Marquez says he will have to be lucky with tyre choice and set-up if he is to have a good race from ninth.

“Tomorrow will be an important warm-up,” he said. “We need to have a bit of luck in terms of tyre choice, in terms of base set-up because if you don’t have a base set-up in the warm-up you don’t have options to try in the race.

“You don’t have the time to try anything. So, if all these two things are in the correct way, we will try to do our 100% in the race.”

shares
comments
Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
Previous article

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
Next article

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying Portugal GP
MotoGP

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash Portugal GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return
MotoGP

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Scared Marquez "didn't believe" in himself in COTA MotoGP qualifying Americas GP
MotoGP

Scared Marquez "didn't believe" in himself in COTA MotoGP qualifying

Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return Americas GP
MotoGP

Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Latest news

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023

Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.