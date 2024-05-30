All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Italian GP

Marquez closes door on Pramac MotoGP move: “It’s not an option for me”

Marc Marquez has closed the door on moving to the Pramac Ducati MotoGP squad in 2025, stating that it is “not an option for me”.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This comes following reports this morning, first from Gazzetta dello Sport, that Ducati has decided to promote Jorge Martin to its factory team seat for 2025.

Ducati had already outlined this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix as the place to make its decision, though said earlier this week that it wouldn’t make an announcement.

Over the last few rounds it has become clear that the battle for the seat alongside double world champion Francesco Bagnaia was between Martin and Marquez.

While championship leader Martin has only strengthened his claims this year after finishing runner-up in the standings in 2023, Marquez’s form on the Gresini-run GP23 has complicated Ducati’s decision.

Martin has insisted that his future at Ducati hinged on a factory team seat, but Marquez’s speed in 2024 after just six rounds coupled with his marketing might made the former possibility far from certain.

With Martin nearing signing the deal to be promoted to the factory team, the next move for Ducati is convincing Marquez to take a factory bike at Pramac for 2025.

However, speaking to DAZN, Marquez has ruled out this possibility: "Ducati has not told me that I am not the chosen one.

“I am doing my best on the track, because then I will have more options.

"Pramac is a good team, but it is not an option for me, because it is not.

“I am a man with clear ideas. What I want is the latest version of the motorcycle, and if possible, with an official team.

“If you have the official motorcycle you have more support, and if on top of that you do it with an official team, then still more.”

Marquez had initially made it clear that joining Pramac was not his preferred choice, but had appeared to soften to this idea in recent weeks, given it would still mean having a factory bike.

Marquez is thought to have received a tempting offer from the Pierer Mobility Group (KTM/GasGas) for 2025, but it remains unclear at this stage if the six-time MotoGP world champion really would walk away from Ducati to try to adapt to a second new bike in as many years.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion over Marquez in 2025
Next article Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

MotoGP
Italian GP
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MotoGP
Italian GP
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

MotoGP
Italian GP
What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Italian GP
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

MotoGP
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

MotoGP
French GP
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success

McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun
Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement

Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement

FE Formula E
Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global