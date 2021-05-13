Tickets Subscribe
Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP's "revolution"
MotoGP / French GP News

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

By:

Marc Marquez says he needs to be “careful” when working with his Honda MotoGP engineers as his feedback currently is “not as precise” as it used to be.

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

The six-time MotoGP world champion felt the 2021 RC213V was lacking in mid-exit of corners last time out at Jerez compared to the bike he last rode in 2020.

Admitting the base bike he is riding as he continues his comeback this weekend at the French Grand Prix is “not bad”, he conceded again it was still “missing something”.

However, given his current physical state, Marquez admits he cannot properly steer development of the Honda yet and has to be cautious with his feedback on the RC213V to his engineers.

“I start in Portimao and Jerez with a bit of evolution that Honda and all the other riders brought to the bike,” he said on Thursday at Le Mans.

“And it’s not bad at all, I mean basically overall it’s not bad. But it’s true we are missing something.

“First of all we need to be careful in my side of the box because I always try to be honest to the engineers and my technicians, and my comments are not as precise as always.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Every practice I’m riding different. I start the weekend riding in one way and I finish the weekend riding in another way – not because I change the riding style, it’s because I get tired and then the weight position on the bike is changing and the set-up is changing.

“This is one thing. But it’s true that one of the plans in Monday’s test in Jerez was try to come back a bit where I raced in 2020 in Jerez.

“But I wasn’t able to test because it was impossible with my physical condition.

“And maybe it’s one of the targets this weekend to understand where we are now and where we were in the past.”

This weekend’s French GP is set to be heavily affected by rain, which Marquez admits could offer him more opportunities to expand his results targets as the conditions shouldn’t be as physically demanding on him.

“It looks like this weekend the weather conditions will be one of the keys of the weekend and we must adapt,” he said.

“In the end I don’t know. Of course, in one side I would like to ride in dry, because like this I can continue my evolution on my personal rehabilitation and the best way is in dry conditions.

“On the other hand, wet conditions, you never know. It’s more of a lottery.

“Of course, the limit I have now riding in dry conditions is physical condition.

“It’s true that wet conditions are less demanding, so this can help.

“But at the same time my position on the bike is not like it is always.

“We will see. Of course, in one side it’s positive for me because it will be a less demanding weekend physically.”

Marquez also confirmed he has been able to increase his gym training following a doctors’ check-up after the Spanish GP and hopes to be able to introduce one day of bike training to his regime after Le Mans.

Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP's "revolution"

Previous article

Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution"
Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

