Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s broken right arm which ruled him out of the 2020 season is now beginning to show signs of healing, according to Honda.
Marquez broke his right humerus in a crash during the latter stages of last year’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez and immediately underwent surgery to have a plate fitted to the bone.
He attempted a comeback just days later at the second Jerez race, but had to abandon it after qualifying as the strain of his efforts damaged the metalwork.
He would require a second operation in August, which would ultimately rule him out for the rest of the season, before undergoing a third surgery in December.
His latest operation had doctors graft bone from his hip to his arm in order to help the healing process, though recovery was delayed slightly by the finding of an infection from his previous surgery.
That operation was thought to come with a six-month recovery period, though Honda until now has remained tight-lipped on Marquez’s rehabilitation.
Marquez recently began training again and has been able to remove the shoulder protection he has been carrying for some time.
However, with six weeks to go until the scheduled start of the 2021 season in Qatar on 28 March, with testing beginning on the first week of March (COVID-19 pandemic permitting), Marquez’s participation still remains in doubt.