Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'

Marc Marquez said he approached his final weekend as a Honda MotoGP rider at the Valencia Grand Prix “like I was fighting for the championship”.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The eight-time world champion took part in his final round with Honda in Valencia after 11 years with the Japanese marque and six titles in the premier class.

Ahead of his move to Gresini Ducati next year, Marquez was able to finish on the podium in the sprint race and felt he had the pace to do so again in the grand prix.

However, Marquez was taken out of the grand prix on lap six by Pramac's Jorge Martin.

"I would like to be better and start in a better way on Tuesday [in testing], but it was a big impact, especially on the head and the ankle," he began. "But nothing is broken, so this is the most important thing.

"And also the neck because I went into the gravel. But fortunately, this time it's not our mistake and we didn't finish in a good way or in the way I would like our relationship with Honda, because honestly speaking I approached the weekend like I was fighting for the championship.

"I was fully concentrated all the laps, all the races, all the practices. Yesterday we achieved the podium.

"Today, I don't like to say it but the podium was possible because the pace was there and I felt strong and I was managing the tyres."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Marquez added that Martin was "a bit too optimistic" in his overtaking attempt at Turn 4 when they collided, but understands his position and said it doesn't detract from the emotions of his final Honda round.

"Jorge was a bit too optimistic on that overtake, but I understand," he said.

"I will not push against him. I understand completely his mentality. I can imagine he was only looking at the red one [Francesco Bagnaia] in front far away and he was attacking.

"He already spoke to me and said sorry. But this doesn't change that the emotions of the weekend were super nice.

"We had a really nice… I don't want to say 'bye-bye' event, more like 'see you later' event with all the Honda staff. And today in the box there was also a lot of emotions."

Read Also:

 

shares
comments
Previous article Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Next article Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

William Byron leads stout NASCAR contingent at Snowball Derby

William Byron leads stout NASCAR contingent at Snowball Derby

NAS NASCAR Cup

William Byron leads stout NASCAR contingent at Snowball Derby William Byron leads stout NASCAR contingent at Snowball Derby

2024 F1 grid: What is next season's Formula 1 driver lineup?

2024 F1 grid: What is next season's Formula 1 driver lineup?

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2024 F1 grid: What is next season's Formula 1 driver lineup? 2024 F1 grid: What is next season's Formula 1 driver lineup?

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe