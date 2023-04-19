Subscribe
Previous / Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”

Alex Marquez feels Jorge Martin “made a clear mistake” when he tangled with the Gresini rider on lap one of the MotoGP Americas GP, but accepts it was an accident.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”

Pramac Ducati’s Martin ran wide at Turn 2 on the opening lap and tried to recover ground into Turn 3 when he lost the front-end and wiped out Marquez.

Marquez was taken to the medical centre for checks on his knee after he got stuck between both stricken Ducatis and hit the wall, but was cleared of any serious injury.

Though conceding he is “angry” at the missed opportunity brought about by the crash, he accepted Martin’s apology and feels the tangle was nothing more than a racing incident.

“[I hurt my] knee, because my leg was between both bikes and it was difficult,” said Marquez, who also crashed out of the sprint race in America because he vomited in his helmet.

“I stayed until the wall, and I touched the wall also. It was not an easy crash, but I’m angry because we lost many points.

“It was a good opportunity, but it’s a little bit strange to have the best performance of the season here and get zero points, and in Portimao and Argentina we were not really good and got many points.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, returns to the paddock after his crash with Alex Marquez

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, returns to the paddock after his crash with Alex Marquez

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“He [Martin] did, for me, a clear mistake that I saw. He had contact or something happened in Turn 2, he was already on the outside and he tried to recover what he lost in Turn 3.

“All the riders know this is so tricky, but he was coming from the dirty side, putting on a lot of lean angle and he touched the brakes.

“It’s physics. If you touch the brakes at that angle you will crash, especially on the first lap when the front tyre is not in the right moment.

“But it’s something that can happen to me tomorrow, that happened in the past and will happen in the future. For me, it’s clear what happened, I accept his apology and it’s a closed thing.”

Martin escaped punishment for this “strange crash” and says “it’s difficult to say what happened”.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury

Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury

MotoGP
Americas GP

Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP race "a small victory" after injury

Rins vows to keep "feet on the floor" after COTA MotoGP win

Rins vows to keep "feet on the floor" after COTA MotoGP win

MotoGP
Americas GP

Rins vows to keep "feet on the floor" after COTA MotoGP win Rins vows to keep "feet on the floor" after COTA MotoGP win

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Alex Marquez More from
Alex Marquez
Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet

Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet

MotoGP
Americas GP

Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet Marquez crashed out of COTA MotoGP sprint race after vomiting in his helmet

Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race

Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race

MotoGP
Americas GP

Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race Bagnaia expects Alex Marquez to be “a great rival” in COTA MotoGP sprint race

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Latest news

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

SUPC Supercars

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

AuGT GT World Challenge Australia

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe