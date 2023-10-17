Subscribe
Previous / Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Marini: MotoGP should consider football-style approach to in-race incidents

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini thinks MotoGP should look at adopting a ‘football-style’ approach to in-race penalties, following his tangle with Brad Binder in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

The first-time poleman enjoyed a podium showing in the sprint race at Mandalika last Saturday but was unable to fight for another rostrum in the grand prix. 

A collision triggered by KTM's Binder took Marini down on the second lap, with the Italian retiring a few tours later having remounted to serve a long lap penalty he had hanging over him for an incident in India. 

Binder was involved in another incident later in the race when he ran too hot into Turn 2 and forced RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira to run through the gravel. 

The South African was handed a long lap penalty for each incident, which he later said he felt he fully deserved after getting to the chequered flag in sixth. 

In recent years, long-lap penalties have become a standard punishment for most in-race incidents.

Marini suggests MotoGP should look at introducing a sliding scale for repeat offenders in one race, akin to the yellow and red cards in football. 

"This is a strange case, that maybe happened for the first time, I don't know," the VR46 rider explained. 

"But maybe the penalty, we can speak about this and maybe the second penalty can be a little bit worse as in football, like with the yellow card and then the red card. 

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Something like this. We should think together because we want more safety, as usual. So, that will be a point in the next safety commission, I think."

Marini says Binder came to explain what happened in their tangle and calmed down after finding out the KTM rider suffered from brake pad knock-back on the way into Turn 10 – which affected his ability to stop. 

"Well, I have pain in my thumb like in Le Mans. The incident was similar," Marini added, referencing a collision he had at the French GP in May. 

"I got hit from behind and it looks like my thumb… I don't know what happened, but the feeling is as bad as it was in Le Mans. 

Read Also:

"It was impossible [to avoid]. I just saw a flash, but Brad went to my office and explained to me everything and now I am less angry. 

"He said over the kerb he had a moment of the bike, and sometimes it can happen that the pads of the front brake are far away [knocked back]. 

"This happened to me also this weekend, but it's just bad luck I think in my case. This is something I cannot manage."

shares
comments

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season

Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season Quartararo “on the limit everywhere” for “best podium” of 2023 MotoGP season

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

MotoAmerica

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe