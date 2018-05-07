Marc VDS dismisses rumours about MotoGP future

The Marc VDS MotoGP team has moved to dismiss speculation about its future in the premier class of grand prix motorcycle racing.

The Belgian outfit was reported to be facing an uncertain future amid a growing dispute between team owner Marc van der Straten and manager Michael Bartholemy.

But, in a brief statement issued after Sunday's Jerez race, the team confirmed it will continue to participate in MotoGP until the end of the 2021 season.

Van der Straten said: "To the people of the MotoGP paddock and the race fans. I have heard many rumours in the paddock this weekend about our team and I want make the situation clear for everyone.

"We will continue to race competitively, as we do now, until 2021. That is my intention and that is exactly what we will do."

The apparent rift between Belgian brewing magnate van der Straten and Bartholmemy, which grew more apparent during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, arises from a disagreement over the management of the resources of the team.

It is understood that the dispute has already escalated into a legal matter, with lawyers involved.

Marc VDS currently runs a pair of Hondas in the premier class for rookies Franco Morbidelli and Thomas Luthi, and Kalex bikes in Moto2 for Alex Marquez and Joan Mir.

This new development comes while the team is in negotiations over which bikes it field from next season onwards, having made it clear its dissatisfaction with Honda.

It's understood to have had a Yamaha offer on the table for some time, with the Japanese manufacturer seeking a new partner after long-time satellite Tech 3's decision to join KTM instead.

However, Marc VDS had been holding out for a potential Suzuki deal, only for it to emerge this week that the Hamamatsu marque's Japanese bosses are not keen on arranging a deal in time for 2019.