Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales
MotoGP News

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits his recovery from vision problems last winter was “harder” than when he went through the same thing in 2011.

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Listen to this article

The Honda rider was forced to miss the final two rounds of 2021 and sit on the sidelines for three months when a concussion suffered in a training accident left him with double vision issues due to nerve damage.

Marquez went through a similar thing in the winter of 2011 when he crashed during the Malaysian Moto2 weekend and gravel damaged his eye.

This led to a period of uncertainty for the young Spaniard's career, which occurred again last winter as he recovered from the issue.

Marquez was cleared to return to his MotoGP bike for pre-season testing last month and says the experience he had with his arm injury in 2020 helped him with his vision recovery.

"Yeah, I mean this time for me… always the last time is harder because you forget the first time," Marquez told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview last month.

"But this time was harder. Why? Because I knew what would arrive, what is coming.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"The first time in 2011, it was like everyday 'OK, today? No'. Always when I got up and opened my eyes it was what I did [asked if today was the day I was better].

"But this time, when the doctor informed me I had the same problem, [it] will be three months [of recovery] it was like deja vu and then I gave up [wondering when I'd be better].

"I said 'OK, give up', and I didn't fix any dates [to come back]. It was like give up and the time will see, because if not it's impossible.

"But it's true that the last part, when you see the vision is coming better you start to see February is closer, the first race is closer and you start to have some feelings of anxiety.

"You feel like 'what's going on?' But I gave up a little bit because it was minimum three months and maximum one year [out] because the doctor said 'it's one surgery, and if this surgery doesn't work it's another one'.

Read Also:

"And these surgeries would be three months [more on sidelines]. The arm experience helped me a lot on this last injury."

Marquez's eye woes came after he was forced to miss the entirety of 2020 due to a badly broken right arm, and would continue to battle the injury upon his return last season.

The 2022 MotoGP season begins this weekend in Qatar.

shares
comments
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales
Previous article

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022
MotoGP

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed
MotoGP

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez working with Rafael Nadal's doctor on arm recovery
MotoGP

Marc Marquez working with Rafael Nadal's doctor on arm recovery

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Latest news

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
19 h
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.