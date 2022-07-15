Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

Marc Marquez has started the next stage of his recovery from arm surgery and will begin physiotherapy and cardio training, his Honda MotoGP squad has announced.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Listen to this article

Last month the six-time MotoGP world champion underwent a complex and evasive operation on his right arm, the fourth surgery in total after badly breaking his arm in a crash in the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, in a bid to return to full fitness and mobility having struggled throughout his comeback.

Marquez underwent the three-hour surgery at the start of June at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, with the procedure overseen by Dr Sanchez Sotelo, the head of shoulder and elbow surgery at the clinic.

Six weeks on from the operation Marquez had a check-up on his arm and has been cleared to begin a programme of physiotherapy and cardio training ahead of his next medical review in another six weeks.

“In the medical check-up carried out on Marc Marquez, six weeks after surgery on his right humerus, a good clinical and radiological evolution has been confirmed that allows progress in the mobility and strength recovery program of the right arm. The patient will undergo a new review within the next six weeks,” Dr Sanchez Sotelo said.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While no full recovery timeframe has been given for Marquez and his MotoGP comeback, he is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season - although Honda previously stressed that it is "very important" for the manufacturer that the Spaniard returns to action this year to help with the development of the bike.

Marquez made six starts earlier this season, missing both the Indonesian and Argentinean rounds after a heavy crash in Mandalika left him with vision problems, with a best result of fourth place at Jerez.

Marquez made the decision to have the surgery at the Mayo Clinic after being given the green light by doctors following medical assessments.

“We have taken an important step in the recovery process. In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training,” Marquez said.

“I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention.”

