MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Warm Up in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?

shares
comments
Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 5:53 PM

Fabio Quartararo hammered the opposition in Sunday’s MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix at Jerez to take command in the championship.

Leading the standings with 50 points, the Petronas SRT rider made the most of the absence of Marc Marquez in Sunday’s race to make the mountain the Honda rider must climb upon his return even steeper.

Read Also:

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to dissect the second round of the 2020 season.

 

Related video

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Newey DTM drive came from father, Berger “talking rubbish”
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Newey DTM drive came from father, Berger “talking rubbish”

MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary
3h

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish

Bagnaia now feels like "fully-fledged MotoGP rider"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia now feels like "fully-fledged MotoGP rider"

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2
Formula 1

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

2h
3
MotoGP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

3h
4
Formula 1

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

5
MotoGP

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

