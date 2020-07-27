Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?
Fabio Quartararo hammered the opposition in Sunday’s MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix at Jerez to take command in the championship.
Leading the standings with 50 points, the Petronas SRT rider made the most of the absence of Marc Marquez in Sunday’s race to make the mountain the Honda rider must climb upon his return even steeper.
In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to dissect the second round of the 2020 season.
