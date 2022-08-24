Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 champion Alonso “very proud” of Aprilia’s MotoGP success in 2022
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step

Marc Marquez will be allowed to train on a motorcycle after his latest recovery assessment following his arm surgery, his Honda MotoGP squad has announced.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step
Listen to this article

After returning to the MotoGP paddock during the Austrian GP as a spectator, the six-time MotoGP world champion has been given the green light to intensify his training for his comeback.

Marquez will be allowed to add more weight and more varied exercise to his training, while also ride a motorcycle to assess the condition of his right arm.

It follows his latest recovery assessment carried out by doctors in coordination with the Mayo clinic in the United States where he had his operation in June.

“Today, I had the opportunity to evaluate Marc Marquez in regard to his surgical procedure recently performed at Mayo Clinic,” Dr Sanchez Sotelo said in a statement released by Honda.

“Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well. Today, he underwent radiographs and a CT scan that show complete bone union.”

 

Marquez underwent his fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020, in a bid to regain full strength and mobility having ridden with discomfort and a weakened arm on his previous comebacks across 2021 and at the start of 2022.

While no definitive timeline has been given to Marquez’s comeback, both he and Honda are keen to ensure he’s fit for the end of the season so he can return to action when its focus switches to the 2023 MotoGP bike.

The latest update didn’t put a timeline on his possible return, but on his appearance during the Austrian GP last weekend he hoped to be back when “70%, 80%” fit

“I’m conscious about how important this rehabilitation is, and if I need to wait one more week I will wait,” Marquez said at the Red Bull Ring.

“It’s true that when I feel 70%, 80%, when I feel I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more or less good way I will come back because the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike. You can’t wait to be 100% before riding a bike.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
F1 champion Alonso “very proud” of Aprilia’s MotoGP success in 2022
Previous article

F1 champion Alonso “very proud” of Aprilia’s MotoGP success in 2022
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split
Formula 1

Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"
MotoGP

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

Marc Marquez ‘won’t wait to be 100%’ fit to make MotoGP return Austrian GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez ‘won’t wait to be 100%’ fit to make MotoGP return

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training
MotoGP

Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime
MotoGP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

Latest news

Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step

Marc Marquez will be allowed to train on a motorcycle after his latest recovery assessment following his arm surgery, his Honda MotoGP squad has announced.

F1 champion Alonso “very proud” of Aprilia’s MotoGP success in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

F1 champion Alonso “very proud” of Aprilia’s MotoGP success in 2022

Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso says he is “very proud” of the “unbelievable” rise of Aprilia in MotoGP over the last two seasons.

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

Suzuki MotoGP rider Joan Mir will miss the Misano Grand Prix next month after sustaining an ankle injury in his opening lap crash at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin says he “preferred to crash than stay fourth” when he fell out of his battle for third with Jack Miller in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.