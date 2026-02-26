Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

Why Esapekka Lappi was so happy at WRC Rally Sweden 

WRC
Rally Sweden
Why Esapekka Lappi was so happy at WRC Rally Sweden 

Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'

What is super clipping – and can it be F1's plan B for 2026?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What is super clipping – and can it be F1's plan B for 2026?

Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"

"Class act" Carlos Sainz showered with praise after "feel good" Williams F1 fan moment

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"Class act" Carlos Sainz showered with praise after "feel good" Williams F1 fan moment

‘The HANS saved my neck’ – Luke Browning on airborne Suzuka crash

Super Formula
Suzuka Testing
‘The HANS saved my neck’ – Luke Browning on airborne Suzuka crash
MotoGP Thailand GP

Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

Marquez won’t be 100% fit at the start of the 2026 season and has adjusted his bike accordingly

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez admitted he does not yet have the same physical strength as last year, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury that cut short his title-winning MotoGP campaign in Indonesia.

The Spaniard begins his title defence in Buriram this weekend as one of the favourites, having shown strong pace throughout pre-season testing. But his winter preparations have been far from straightforward.

The fracture he sustained at Lombok in October ruled him out of the crucial post-season test in Valencia and severely limited his off-season training.

It wasn’t until the end of December that he was able to ride a bike of any kind, and he only sampled the GP26 for the first time at the Sepang test in February.

Marquez had already made it clear during testing that he doesn’t know when he will be able to return to full fitness - or what his current ceiling truly is.

These limitations have now impacted his choice of aero package for 2026, with the 30-year-old revealing that he has reverted to a previous version that is less physically demanding.

“The truth is that I'll start with 2024 aerodynamics. Last year I finished with the 2025 ones, but there's a reason for everything,” he told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“I'm not saying I won't use the ‘25 again during the season. But right now, I have to ride in a way that the ‘24 aerodynamics help me a little more than the '25. 

“At the moment, I don't have the strength I had last year. So I need a bike that turns a little more, that goes more in the right line and doesn't force it as much as last year with the aerodynamic step.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

Marquez reiterated that his injury has proved more serious than originally thought, prolonging his recovery timeline.

“I don't know what my 100% will be, so we're improving. I feel like there's still room for improvement,” he said.

“Obviously, the injury in Indonesia was no joke. It was an injury that at first looked like it would heal quickly and I could be in Valencia, but they told me very quickly that it was going to be a tough winter. But now we're still looking for 100% after this new injury.”

Marquez’s pre-season was complicated by a stomach bug during last weekend’s Buriram test, although he still finished as the top Ducati rider in third, behind the Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura.

"I'm feeling energetic,” he said. “The gastroenteritis, which was treated with Fortasec [medication], has subsided. But it's true that afterwards your body feels empty, and during the test it was impossible to recover. But yesterday, on Wednesday, I was already feeling energetic.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fabio Quartararo: 2027 decision "helped me mentally" amid Yamaha struggles

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Fabio Quartararo: 2027 decision "helped me mentally" amid Yamaha struggles

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Fabio Quartararo: 2027 decision "helped me mentally" amid Yamaha struggles

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Honda stuck at "similar potential" to 2025 as Joan Mir calls for "revolution"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Honda stuck at "similar potential" to 2025 as Joan Mir calls for "revolution"
More from
Marc Marquez

All the records Marc Marquez can break in MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
All the records Marc Marquez can break in MotoGP 2026

Marc Marquez explains how injury has affected his Ducati renewal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Marc Marquez explains how injury has affected his Ducati renewal

Ducati will continue racing its unbeatable 2024 engine until end of 1000cc era

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati will continue racing its unbeatable 2024 engine until end of 1000cc era
More from
Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

Ducati: 2027 MotoGP rules designed to prevent us from "inventing something strange”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati launch
Ducati: 2027 MotoGP rules designed to prevent us from "inventing something strange”

Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

Latest news

Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

Why Esapekka Lappi was so happy at WRC Rally Sweden 

WRC
Rally Sweden
Why Esapekka Lappi was so happy at WRC Rally Sweden 

Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'