© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Ducati not worried by missed Qatar MotoGP wins
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Marc Marquez will return to MotoGP for the first time in nearly a year after being given permission by doctors to take part in this month’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Marquez has been out of action since he broke his right arm in last year’s delayed season opener at Jerez in July.

The six-time champion has undergone three operations since then, the last of which coming in December when he had bone grafted onto his humerus from his hip.

However, the Spaniard failed to recover sufficiently for the start of the 2021 campaign, missing pre-season testing as well as the opening two rounds of the season in Qatar last month.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl replaced Marquez at both events, managing a best finish of 11th in the first of the two Doha races.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Honda said that doctors have given Marquez all-clear to contest the third round of the season a Portimao on April 16-18.

“In the review carried out on Marc Marquez by the Hospital Ruber Internacional medical team, four months after surgery, led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a very satisfactory clinical condition was found, with evident progress in the bone consolidation process. In the current situation, Marquez can return to competition, assuming the reasonable risk implicit in his sporting activity,” the statement read.

